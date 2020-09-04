1964 Chevrolet Barn Find Has No Idea Bill Clinton Is No Longer President

If you ask this 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne if Bill Clinton is still president, it would almost certainly say yes. And it’s all because the Chevy has spent no less than 25 years locked in a barn, giving the "living under a rock" idiom a more literal meaning.
The car is now being sold on Craigslist, and the new owner says it comes without a title because it was lost at some point during its lifetime.
“The car will be sold with a bill of sale from the previous owner's son as the owner has passed away. I'll also give you a bill of sale from myself as well if you want one. You will have to apply for a title in your state,” the seller says.
Getting to the details that everybody is looking for, the Biscayne starts and runs just nicely, which is quite surprising after all these years. The owner claims the engine even started with the 20-year-old fuel that it had in the tank, and after adding a few fresh gallons, everything seemed to be in order.
One thing that needs to be emphasized, however, is that the Biscayne comes with no brakes, so if you’re planning to drive it back home, it won’t be possible until this is fixed. The owner claims they’re already working on taking care of the brakes, but the price would obviously be increased once the repairs are completed.
The body doesn’t look that bad, and while the chromed parts have been removed, they’re right there in the trunk alongside the lights and the emblems. So if you’re planning to restore the car, these parts are a great point to start.
As for what’s under the hood, the Biscayne comes with a 6-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, according to the listing.
The ’64 model, which was part of the second-generation Biscayne, was offered with a choice of several engines, including two straight-six units. The 230ci (3.8-liter) was available only for model years 1963 and 1964, while the 235.5ci (3.9-liter) was offered throughout the entire lifecycle of the second generation.
In the current condition, the car can be yours for just $4,900, but the price increases as more repairs are being made.
