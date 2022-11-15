Barn-Found 1959 Chevy Biscayne Has the Magic Package, All-Original, One Owner, Top Shape

Say what you want about the Chevy lineup in the late ‘50s and the early ‘60s, but you can’t deny the company’s superstar was the newly-launched Impala.
While the Bel Air was the model spearheading the GM brand’s sales for many years, the debut of the Impala as the top-of-the-line version marked a change of strategy that eventually proved to be the winning card for the company.
But while Chevrolet was all about the Impala during these years, it didn’t necessarily mean that customers no longer cared about the other models. They did, and the Biscayne, often considered a cheaper alternative to the premium Impala, is living proof.
The 1959 example that you can see in the pictures is one of the most gorgeous examples still known to be in existence, and above all, it’s an all-original car that has never been molested or altered in any way.
Everything you see on the Biscayne is stock, eBay seller beatriceperez says. Originally purchased new by a lady who drove it occasionally, the Biscayne spent its entire life with the same owner. It was eventually parked in a barn, but it looks like the storage conditions were just right, as the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time.
While the overall shape of the Biscayne is great, it doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. Minor TLC is still required, so you’d still need to deal with a few paint imperfections.
The engine under the hood is the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 that was installed by Chevrolet itself. It’s the original and matching-numbers powerplant, and of course, it starts and runs just perfectly.
Without a doubt, this barn-found Chevrolet Biscayne deserves a better life, especially because it comes in such great shape. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of press is getting close to $10,000.
But while Chevrolet was all about the Impala during these years, it didn’t necessarily mean that customers no longer cared about the other models. They did, and the Biscayne, often considered a cheaper alternative to the premium Impala, is living proof.
The 1959 example that you can see in the pictures is one of the most gorgeous examples still known to be in existence, and above all, it’s an all-original car that has never been molested or altered in any way.
Everything you see on the Biscayne is stock, eBay seller beatriceperez says. Originally purchased new by a lady who drove it occasionally, the Biscayne spent its entire life with the same owner. It was eventually parked in a barn, but it looks like the storage conditions were just right, as the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time.
While the overall shape of the Biscayne is great, it doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. Minor TLC is still required, so you’d still need to deal with a few paint imperfections.
The engine under the hood is the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 that was installed by Chevrolet itself. It’s the original and matching-numbers powerplant, and of course, it starts and runs just perfectly.
Without a doubt, this barn-found Chevrolet Biscayne deserves a better life, especially because it comes in such great shape. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of press is getting close to $10,000.