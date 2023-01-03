New 2023 Toyota Prius Accidentally Touches the Tuning Stick, Is It Hot or Is It Hot?

Truth be told, it’s not a tuning job per se, and not because it doesn’t feature a wild body kit with massive fender flares, and huge wing out back, joined by oversized wheels, but because this new-gen Toyota Prius is as fake as its predecessors’ personalities.
The car only exists in the rendering world, where it bears the signature of kelsonik on Instagram. The digital artist gave it a simple yet effective CGI makeover, and the result is actually an improved design of what was already a very pretty model.
As part of the pixel rearranging process, this virtual take on the 2023 Toyota Prius shows it with fewer inches between its belly and the road. It also rides on two different sets of wheels, with bigger diameters than the stock ones, and it has blacked-out corporate logos at both ends. Unless we missed something, like that less shiny piece in the front bumper, everything else soldiers on, proving that certain tuning jobs can come in small packages (hear that, Mansory?).
Now, we have no doubt that someone won’t eventually give their all-new Prius a similar makeover in the real world, and to do so, they will first have to get their hands on one. The 2023 Prius is listed on the official U.S. website in three trim levels, the LE, XLE, and Limited, accompanied by MSRPs of $27,450, $30,895, and $34,465 respectively. The all-wheel drive versions start at $28,850, $32,295, and $35,865 for the LE, XLE, and Limited respectively.
The base model is offered with an 8-inch multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, single-zone climate control, hill-start assist, 17-inch alloys with covers, and the Toyota Safety Sense bundle of driving assistance gear as standard. The mid-range adds wireless charging pad, heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and more. The range-topper features the 12.3-inch screen, JBL premium audio, fixed glass roof, power tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, and a few other things.
No matter which one you go for, you will have to settle for the 2.0-liter engine, with electric assistance. It develops 194 horsepower combined, allowing the all-new Prius to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 7.2 seconds from a standstill. That is pretty much previous-generation front-wheel drive compact hot hatch performance, so not bad at all for an electrified vehicle that actually looks good. Those choosing the new Prius Prime, aka the plug-in hybrid variant, will enjoy even faster acceleration, as it can deal with the sprint time in 6.6 seconds, thanks to the 220 horsepower combined output. Pricing for the Prius Prime has yet to be announced, but it might set its future buyers back a minimum of $30,000 for the entry-level configuration.
As part of the pixel rearranging process, this virtual take on the 2023 Toyota Prius shows it with fewer inches between its belly and the road. It also rides on two different sets of wheels, with bigger diameters than the stock ones, and it has blacked-out corporate logos at both ends. Unless we missed something, like that less shiny piece in the front bumper, everything else soldiers on, proving that certain tuning jobs can come in small packages (hear that, Mansory?).
Now, we have no doubt that someone won’t eventually give their all-new Prius a similar makeover in the real world, and to do so, they will first have to get their hands on one. The 2023 Prius is listed on the official U.S. website in three trim levels, the LE, XLE, and Limited, accompanied by MSRPs of $27,450, $30,895, and $34,465 respectively. The all-wheel drive versions start at $28,850, $32,295, and $35,865 for the LE, XLE, and Limited respectively.
The base model is offered with an 8-inch multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, single-zone climate control, hill-start assist, 17-inch alloys with covers, and the Toyota Safety Sense bundle of driving assistance gear as standard. The mid-range adds wireless charging pad, heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and more. The range-topper features the 12.3-inch screen, JBL premium audio, fixed glass roof, power tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, and a few other things.
No matter which one you go for, you will have to settle for the 2.0-liter engine, with electric assistance. It develops 194 horsepower combined, allowing the all-new Prius to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 7.2 seconds from a standstill. That is pretty much previous-generation front-wheel drive compact hot hatch performance, so not bad at all for an electrified vehicle that actually looks good. Those choosing the new Prius Prime, aka the plug-in hybrid variant, will enjoy even faster acceleration, as it can deal with the sprint time in 6.6 seconds, thanks to the 220 horsepower combined output. Pricing for the Prius Prime has yet to be announced, but it might set its future buyers back a minimum of $30,000 for the entry-level configuration.