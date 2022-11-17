All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Comes to U.S. As Hybrid, PHEV Prime

autoevolution
17 Nov 2022
While Toyota earlier revealed the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime as its only model available in Europe, the restyled U.S. variant is set to come to the U.S. market in both standard hybrid and plug-in Prime. Unveiled prior to the Los Angeles International Auto Show, the revamped Prius sports greatly enhanced styling, better fuel economy and in the Prime, a longer pure-electric range.
Ever since the Prius launched, it established itself on two things - its hybrid drivetrain technology and its styling, which can best be described as “different”. The last generation’s styling was criticized as being excessive, which may have been adopted in response to lagging sales.

This time around, the look is much more appealing with its flowing lines that Toyota refers to as a “one-motion silhouette”. Gone are the funky lighting elements and excessive character lines and in its place is a more holistic approach to the form that subtly integrates the lighting signature up front. The result is an elegant yet understated look for both the standard Prius and the plug-in Prime.

The new Prius is slightly larger than the model it replaces growing an inch in width and length. It offers a driving position that’s one inch lower, which also improves the vehicle’s center of gravity.

Inside the interior is also updated with a landscape-oriented center-mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen in top models, which replaces the portrait-oriented screen of the previous Prime. The more conventional approach should eliminate glare issues encountered in the previous generation.

The 2023 Toyota Prius features a new, larger 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and will be available in both front- and all-wheel drive configurations. A larger lithium-ion battery pack replaces the nickel metal hydride unit of the previous Prius, giving the non-plug-in model a 15-percent boost in output. Front-drive models produce 194 horsepower, good for 0-60 mph acceleration of 7.2 seconds, a big improvement over the previous model’s 9.8-second time. Toyota expects the Prius to deliver an EPA combined mileage rating as much as 57 mpg.

The AWD Prius makes 196 horsepower and can acceleration to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. Toyota uses a new high-output internal permanent magnet motor on the rear axle to improve low traction performance and stability in corners.

The top performer in the Prius family remains the Prime with 220 horsepower on tap and 0-60 mph capability of 6.6 seconds. The larger lithium-ion battery pack is expected to lift its pure electric range from about 25 (40 km) to over 40 miles (64 miles).

The standard 2023 Prius will be offered in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. Base LE models come with 17-inch wheels, an 8-inch center touchscreen, blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert. The XLE grade adds 19-inch alloy wheels, an 8-way power driver’s seat, SofTex leatherette upholstery, smart key, Qi wireless device charging and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

The top XLE trim features the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, JBL Premium Audi with eight speakers, fixed glass roof, heated steering wheel, front heated/ventilated seats, digital key and power hatch.

The Prius Prime will also be offered in three trim levels, SE, XSE and XSE Premium. Standard equipment on the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch infotainment screen, cloth upholstery, SofTex and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and traffic jam assist.

Stepping up to the XSE grade nets 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power driver’s seat, front heated seats, wireless device charging, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. The XSE Premium includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, JBL premium audio with eight speakers, fixed glass roof, digital key and power liftback.

Pricing for all models will be announced closer to the on sale date during the first half of next year.

