These Are the Technology and Safety Highlights of the 2023 Toyota Prius

In terms of technology-related highlights, the 2023 Toyota Prius has plenty of things going for it, starting with a more powerful hybrid system based around a 2.0-liter engine. The Japanese automaker further sweetens the deal with a PHEV featuring the same powerplant and a slightly larger battery pack than the outgoing model (13.6 vs 8.8 kWh).
The plug-in hybrid also comes with optional solar cells on the roof, which generate the equivalent of driving 1,250 kilometers (777 miles) per year. Codenamed XW60, the fifth-generation Prius debuts Toyota’s first illuminated warning system. Integrated into the 7.0-inch digital instrument panel located in the direct field of view of the driver, the system also acts as an ambient light. Linked to the Safety Sense suite of safety and driver-assist features, the system alerts the driver by flashing said ambient light.
Speaking of Safety Sense, the latest active safety package is standard on every trim level, regardless of powertrain. Toyota claims that the range of detectable objects has been expanded even further for extra peace of mind. This update wouldn’t have been possible without the monocular camera up front. Two more cameras – a rear-facing unit for the digital rearview mirror and an in-vehicle drive recorder – are featured. This arrangement is cleaner than aftermarket solutions that require cameras to be retrofitted.
Data recorded by said cameras is stored in the engine control unit’s memory rather than an SD card to avoid data corruption. Advanced Park with remote function enables automatic parking and exiting from parking spaces in a variety of situations. Remote operation is enabled by a dedicated smartphone app, which allows the user to move the vehicle forward or backward in and out of a tight parking spot remotely. The system is similar to what you will find on certain BMWs and Hyundais.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of power outlets. 100 VAC / 1,500 W accessory power outlets are located at the back of the center console and in the cargo space. Both BEV external power supply mode and HEV external power supply mode are featured. Said outlets are joined by an external electric power supply attachment that enables external power supply the likes of a cooler or laptop with the windows closed, preventing both rain and creepy crawlers from getting in.
Speaking of Safety Sense, the latest active safety package is standard on every trim level, regardless of powertrain. Toyota claims that the range of detectable objects has been expanded even further for extra peace of mind. This update wouldn’t have been possible without the monocular camera up front. Two more cameras – a rear-facing unit for the digital rearview mirror and an in-vehicle drive recorder – are featured. This arrangement is cleaner than aftermarket solutions that require cameras to be retrofitted.
Data recorded by said cameras is stored in the engine control unit’s memory rather than an SD card to avoid data corruption. Advanced Park with remote function enables automatic parking and exiting from parking spaces in a variety of situations. Remote operation is enabled by a dedicated smartphone app, which allows the user to move the vehicle forward or backward in and out of a tight parking spot remotely. The system is similar to what you will find on certain BMWs and Hyundais.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of power outlets. 100 VAC / 1,500 W accessory power outlets are located at the back of the center console and in the cargo space. Both BEV external power supply mode and HEV external power supply mode are featured. Said outlets are joined by an external electric power supply attachment that enables external power supply the likes of a cooler or laptop with the windows closed, preventing both rain and creepy crawlers from getting in.