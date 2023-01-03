The (Relatively) Poor People’s CGI Answer to 911 Dakar and Sterrato Is a Skoda

Remember how the advent of BMW’s X6 mid-size luxury five-door crossover in late 2007 quickly sparked a coupe-SUV madness that has not been tampered with even today?
Well, now we not only have failed (Acura ZDX) or successful (Range Rover Velar) attempts to replicate the hype all over the premium ranks, including in compact form (BMW X4/Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe/Lexus NX, and more). But we also have mass-market automakers trying to break the ranks of this ritzy niche with stuff like the Renault Arkana.
Recently, we could be looking at yet another unexpected niche that was just created by luxury carmakers – the one involving (mild) off-road-prepared sports cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Of course, it remains to be seen if the idea would be popular or even feasible beyond the collector hype triggered by limited-production special editions. But if these quirky things prove successful, we could be looking at an influx of automakers trying to create their own crossover-like sports cars.
So, it could be opined that even mass-market carmakers would one day attempt to create passenger cars that feel right at home while (mildly) bashing dunes or crawling around rocks. Anyway, that’s a long shot in the real world. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, things can be quickly expedited to the point of no return – at least for an extremely popular European brand.
Thus, meet Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who is head over his CGI heels and deeply involved with digital collaborations. We usually see him dabble (alongside other fellow pixel masters) with ideas for HotCars, but this time around created this interesting ‘Skoda Scala Dakar Buggy Special’ for a local publication dubbed garaz.cz.
Normally, the Skoda Scala is a compact hatchback, slotted between the Fabia and iconic Octavia lines, and it first appeared officially in late 2018. The Czech automaker intended the five-door hatchback as a posher yet still affordable successor for the base Rapid series, and should not be confused with the 2012 to 2017 Renault Scala or the Zastava/Yugo Skala. Now, it should not be confused with a Dakar rally contender either, yet here it is, jumping around CGI dunes.
Alas, that is solely the figment of a CGI expert’s imagination – and this ‘Skoda Scala Dakar Buggy Special’ looks prim and proper to contend against the Porsche 911 Dakar or Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato as a (relatively) poor people’s choice of an off-road passenger car. The modifications are quite obvious and a bit more extreme, though, as they seem to imply that it might even survive a Dakar rally stage… or two. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
