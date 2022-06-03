The (Relatively) Poor Man's Audi A3 Is Getting a Facelift, 2023 Skoda Scala Spied

Three years ago, Skoda expanded its passenger car portfolio with the Scala. The compact hatchback utilizes the VW Group’s MQB A0 platform, shared with the Volkswagen Polo, Seat Ibiza, and others, and is about the same size as the Volkswagen Golf, and Audi A3 Sportback.
Slotting between the Fabia and Octavia in the Czech automaker’s lineup, the Skoda Scala is getting ready for a nip and tuck. We’ve seen prototypes testing in the open since last fall, and the latest to have become the focus of the camera lens was spotted in the Alps.
Hidden beneath the fake skin are new front and rear ends. The headlights appear to have the same size and shape as before, but the graphics are different. They flank the reinterpreted grille, and sit above the new bumper that seems to have a narrower lower grille. The side air intakes look just about the same, and the tester didn’t feature any fog lamps.
Moving on to the back end, the 2023 Scala has a much cleaner-looking bumper. Due to the thick vinyl stickers, it is impossible to spot the details, such as the positioning of the reflectors that otherwise look provisional on the scooped prototype. The taillights will be new too, and the ‘Skoda’ lettering will still separate them in the middle of the tailgate, above the rear license plate holder. New wheels, which otherwise featured sensors here, and colors might top off the makeover.
Inside, it will likely get a new infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, or at least new software. Skoda could give it a new steering wheel, and maybe new upholstery and trim. We wouldn’t expect any other significant upgrades here, though additional safety gizmos might make their way to the mid-cycle refresh.
The engine family is understood to carry over, albeit with tweaks meant to make them less polluting, and more frugal. A full-blown RS version is still not being considered, as it would cannibalize the Volkswagen Golf GTI. In all likelihood, the updated Scala will premiere later this year, launching shortly after.
