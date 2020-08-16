5 Skoda Kodiaq Coupe Probably Won't Look Like This

1 Widebody Skoda Octavia RS Rendering Looks Better Than Everything

Skoda Enyaq iV Accurately Rendered Ahead of Official Debut

Skoda is currently making a little rival for the Tesla Model Y. It's underpinned by the now-famous Volkswagen electric car platform and we believe it will be a hit in Europe. 2 photos EV that's as fast as a McLaren, but for many years, the electric cars that were being sold in Europe were too "normal." The Skoda Enyaq isn't going to be as boring as a Nissan Leaf, as it's a crossover with about twice the power.



The Enyaq isn't the first Skoda to test our spelling abilities, nor is it the first EV in the Czech automaker's history. In the 1940s, they made a toy electric car for children. More recently, we've also had the



One notable advantage of this is the size of the battery, which stretches to the entire wheelbase. As a result, you should be able to get up to 300 miles per charge. Power outputs will depend on how much you spend, but the basic model should have 201 hp from a single rear-mounted motor and 300+ hp is possible with dual motors.



The name is based on the famous singer Enya, whose calming song "Only Time" relaxed the engineers working overtime on the electrical gremlins (not true!). Also, it means "source of life" in Celtic, while the Q at the end brings this in line with the other Skoda crossovers.



Styling may have been previewed a few over a year ago by the Vision iV concept car. But that had a coupe roof, bright yellow paint, and suicide rear doors. For a far more accurate depiction, check out this set of renderings by the



We wouldn't be surprised if the production model ends up looking 99% the same as this. For proportion, just imagine something that a couple of inches shorter and lower than a Skoda Kodiaq, so basically quite a decent size for a 5-seater. Not everybody wants to buy anthat's as fast as a McLaren, but for many years, the electric cars that were being sold in Europe were too "normal." The Skoda Enyaq isn't going to be as boring as a Nissan Leaf, as it's a crossover with about twice the power.The Enyaq isn't the first Skoda to test our spelling abilities, nor is it the first EV in the Czech automaker's history. In the 1940s, they made a toy electric car for children. More recently, we've also had the Citigo iV . But where that is based on a normal city car, the crossover is bespoke.One notable advantage of this is the size of the battery, which stretches to the entire wheelbase. As a result, you should be able to get up to 300 miles per charge. Power outputs will depend on how much you spend, but the basic model should have 201 hp from a single rear-mounted motor and 300+ hp is possible with dual motors.The name is based on the famous singer Enya, whose calming song "Only Time" relaxed the engineers working overtime on the electrical gremlins (not true!). Also, it means "source of life" in Celtic, while the Q at the end brings this in line with the other Skoda crossovers.Styling may have been previewed a few over a year ago by the Vision iV concept car. But that had a coupe roof, bright yellow paint, and suicide rear doors. For a far more accurate depiction, check out this set of renderings by the Russian website Kolesa We wouldn't be surprised if the production model ends up looking 99% the same as this. For proportion, just imagine something that a couple of inches shorter and lower than a Skoda Kodiaq, so basically quite a decent size for a 5-seater.