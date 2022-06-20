Skoda's Next-Gen Mid-Size Sedan Looks Superb in Unofficial Renderings

Just like the traditional wagons, minivans, and other cars that are not crossovers/SUVs/pickups, mid-size sedans have become taboo in some parts of the Western World. Fortunately, there are still a few companies left to bid on this body style, and one of them is Skoda.
Sitting under the Volkswagen Group’s roof, the Czech automaker is in the process of retiring the third-generation Superb, which has been around since 2015, replacing it with an entirely new one. We have already seen scoops of a test mule recently, which have inspired the peeps at Kolesa to imagine what it may look like.
Now, before delving into these renderings, we have got to tell you that no one outside Skoda knows anything about it, so a lot can happen by the time it premieres, supposedly around a year from now, before arriving at dealers shortly after. Thus, only time will tell if it will be either evolutionary or revolutionary, though, our two cents would be on the former, with a touch of modern, adorned by the latest technologyf and safety gizmos available at the Czech firm.
Compared to the current Superb, the one depicted in these renderings looks a bit futuristic and seems to have been inspired by the Enyaq iV up to a point. It has a similarly-styled bumper, slimmer LED headlights, and the brand’s corporate grille up front, as well as a rather muscular-looking hood, and trim on the front fenders. Out back, it has a stylish trunk design, with the ‘Skoda’ lettering in the middle, flanked by the sharp-looking taillights, and a diffuser with integrated reflectors. The greenhouse isn’t that different, yet the lines running across the profile are.
Besides the new design, the 2024 Skoda Superb will also feature a more comfortable and, perhaps, more spacious interior, enhanced by the new gear. The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster will be new and the range-topping grades will get leather upholstery, sunroof, premium audio, and a few other gizmos in order to separate them from the lesser models.
