Lamborghini Aventador Ute Might Be the Wackiest CGI Christmas Tree Carrier of 2022

Lamborghini is set to unleash fresh new model versions of the Urus super-SUV on the market in 2023 to better cope with the recent assault on the ultra-luxury premises. But is that enough?
So, the exotic Italian automaker will dare to oppose the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red foes with the slightly upgraded and updated Lamborghini Urus Performante and Urus S, respectively. Alas, some people might feel that is nowhere near enough.
Luckily, there is also the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, the all-terrain special edition that was recently introduced by the Italian carmaker at Art Basel in Miami in late November. But wait, this is also something that rhymes with mild rock crawling and dune bashing, right? No, no, no, diehard fans of Lambo will have nothing with such stuff without running amock crying their outrage.
Instead, please let us dream of cool Aventador supercars. Frankly, that is all we can do anymore since there is no 2023 model year for the mid-engine flagship sports car. Luckily, that does not matter all too much across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Hey, over there in that parallel universe, the V12-toting Lambo Aventador can also morph into the perfect Christmas tree delivery ride!
And that is all thanks to the pixel master better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine what it would take to deliver the Christmas tree quickly and jolly instead of fast and furious. Sure, we know that Santa has already done the gift-delivery rounds around the entire world. But our Celebration Month 2022 feature is still asking for our input – and so, I decided that we should all have a quick laugh and admire some of the wackiest CGI ideas of the Christmas tree-delivery holiday season.
So, as anyone could imagine, the crown goes to this Lambo Aventador coupe utility (Ute). But there are also a bunch of honorable mentions that were too cool not to share in the gallery above. Without any logical order, here is first the Ferrari F355 SE (as in ‘Special Edition’) from Mares Narcis George, aka spoon334 on social media, who fitted Santa’s Prancing Horse sleigh with additional protection from superheroes – cue the Marvel versions of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
Next, we move on to Travis Yang’s (aka trav1s_yang) artsy Genesis X Convertible concept that morphed into a Christmas tree delivery vehicle against its wishes, apparently. That is for the North American places that are still not covered in snow, of course.
For the frightful latter, no worries, there was also a means to reach the holiday’s end, of course. And it arrived courtesy of the digital creator behind the Innov8 Design Lab studio in the form of a modified 2023 Ford Super Duty ‘Tow Pig’ outfitted with tracks, presents, the Christmas tree, and a fashionable Santa-approved paintjob.
