Lamborghini Aventador Ute Might Be the Wackiest CGI Christmas Tree Carrier of 2022

More on this:

1 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Digitally Drops All Camo to Reveal Its Sporty DNA

2 Digital Toyota MR2 Revival Includes Coupes and a Spyder, but There’s an AI Catch

3 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Yellow Raptor Bus Looks Bonkers, All Because of AI CGI

4 Virtually Revived Ferrari F40 Keeps Iconic Exhaust and Wing, Rest Is Modern

5 Concrete-Gray Bagged Daytona SP3 on Aerodiscs Aims for Virtual Cease and Desist