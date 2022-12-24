5 Best EVs Under $50,000

The General Motors EV1 is credited with opening the floodgates of the all-electric revolution, fully embraced by the likes of Nissan with the first-generation Leaf and Tesla with the first-generation Roadster. The oft-forgotten Mitsubishi i-MiEV is worthy of mention as well, together with the smart electric drive and the 2012 to 2018 model year Ford Focus Electric.
Electric vehicles currently in production are two, probably three orders of magnitude different from their humble predecessors. Even the gray-haired Leaf can be driven up to 212 miles (341 kilometers) per full charge as opposed to 73 miles (117 kilometers) for the original, and the sheer difference in standard equipment boggles the mind as well. None of the aforementioned EVs have made our list, though, and quite a few interesting EVs haven’t made it either because electric vehicles are sort of expensive.
For the performance-oriented crowd, honorable mentions include the Tesla Model S Plaid and the ridiculously quick Lucid Air Sapphire due in 2023. Prospective customers who prefer driving range over everything else should be more than happy with the 520-m (837-km) Lucid Air Dream Edition R.
Many people use just as many reasons to validate their hate for electric vehicles, but there’s no denying that four stand out: range anxiety, the time it takes to recharge as opposed to filling up a tank, the charging infrastructure that still leaves much to be desired, and the rather high starting price of an EV compared to a fossil-fuel vehicle from the same segment.
Although there are many ways to differentiate a good electric vehicle from a bad one, pricing has a big say in the customer’s choice. Without further ado, here are autoevolution’s 5 best EVs that retail at less than $50,000:
Tesla Model 3
Your hard-earned money gets you one of the most desirable badges in the biz, very clean styling both inside and out, loads of tech as standard, and up to 272 miles (438 kilometers) of driving range. The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive isn’t a slouch either at 5.8 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and a top end of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour).
White and silver are the only no-cost exterior colors. If you’re not fond of the standard 18-inch Aero wheels, Tesla will gladly sell you 19-inch Sport wheels, but bear in mind that range is affected by each additional inch. The single most expensive option is Full Self-Driving Capability at $15,000.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
It’s currently priced at $41,450 sans destination and the federal tax credit for the SE Standard Range, which promises up to 220 miles (354 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Stepping up to the $45,500 SE unlocks a few more miles, namely 303 EPA-rated miles (488 kilometers).
You could even afford the SEL at $47,450, but regardless of your pick, the elephant in the room is pretty obvious. Despite its five-door configuration, the Ioniq 5 doesn’t feature a rear wiper. Over in Europe and the United Kingdom, this is a nonissue as long as you opt for the Digital Center Mirror that plays video feed from a high-def camera mounted on the rear spoiler.
Volkswagen ID.4
The window sticker reads $37,495 for the unimaginatively named Standard, a rear-drive affair powered by a 62-kWh battery pack. In this configuration, the crossover sibling of the ID.3 offers up to 209 miles (336 kilometers).
Gifted with a 201-hp electric motor, the ID.4 Standard further sweetens the deal with 19-inch alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen, IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology, LED headlights and taillights, heated front seats, wireless phone charging, plus App-Connect with wireless capabilities. For $5,000 extra, the ID.4 Pro boasts up to 275 miles (443 kilometers) on the combined test cycle due to a gross capacity of 82 kWh from its battery.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Select configuration is also treated to a 90-day trial of Ford BlueCruise 1.2 and 360-Degree Camera. The latter doesn’t need any explanation, while Ford BlueCruise 1.2 stands for hands-free lane change assist, in-lane repositioning, and satellite navigation-based predictive speed assist.
Loosely related to the Escape, the Mustang Mach-E comes with rear-wheel drive as standard. In conjunction with the standard-range battery, it needs 5.8 seconds to 60 miles per hour. Rated at 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm), the Mustang Mach-E Select Standard Range Battery – RWD is estimated to cover 247 miles (398 kilometers) between charges.
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Priced at $27,200, rather than $25,600 for the Bolt EV, the Bolt EUV needs 7.0 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour. It can hold up to 56.9 cubic feet (1,611 liters) of whatnots with the rear seats folded, and the list of standard equipment includes a dual-level (think Level 1 and 2) charge cord.
While not adequate as a family car, the Bolt EUV is more than capable as a commuter, especially if the employee parking at your workplace has charging stalls. Another big selling point is the Super Cruise Package, which provides hands-free driver assistance technology for use on compatible U.S. and Canadian roads, as well as Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.
