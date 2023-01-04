Reinvented Ford Crown Victoria Digitally Springs to Life Using Zephyr Foundation

Every now and then, a no-frills model comes around the automotive market, complete with multipurpose credentials that make it a lot better than just the sum of its parts.
For many Blue Oval enthusiasts, that model – as far as modern nameplates are concerned, at least – is certainly the 1992 to 2012 model year Ford Crown Victoria full-size sedan. Affectionately called ‘Crown Vic,’ this was the sibling of the Mercury Grand Marquis, slotted above the Ford Taurus, and made an iconic career for itself while serving mundane yet essential jobs such as being the staple of taxicab fleets or law-enforcement agencies.
Interestingly, although it was perceived as a no-frills full-size sedan, the sturdiness of the RWD body-on-frame Ford Panther platform, standard V8 engine, plus the availability of spares from counterparts like the Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car has triggered a major cult following. And there is no need to take our word for granted – just take a look at all the aftermarket transformations based on the Crown Vic (and siblings) chassis for confirmation.
Besides, the Crown Vic is not only deeply beloved in the real world, but also across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. One might even say it is a fan favorite that borderlines obsession, at least as far as Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, is concerned.
Now he continues his return to form with modern CGI ideas and plays with his favorite Blue Oval after churning out a string of ‘contemporary’ digital projects such as the huffy Tahoe-based Chevy Biscayne full-size station wagon, the reinvented ‘2023 Chevy Nova SS’ that has a big booty and mild Camaro ZL1 cues, plus the Dodge Durango-based CGI Dakota Sport Truck that morphed into a two-door Ramcharger Hellcat SUV, as well as another couple of estates.
Well, now it is time for yet another virtual Ford Crown Victoria revival. This time around, the CGI expert has opted to present the reinvented Crown Vic from the base perspective of the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept. The latter premiered in April 2021 at the Auto Shanghai event in China as a forerunner of the Changan Ford-built Chinese Lincoln Zephyr.
The production model, which was subsequently revealed at Auto Guangzhou in November of that year and went on sale in the spring of last year, was created to succeed the Chinese versions of the Lincoln MKZ and Continental. Well, splashing the Crown Vic essentials on top of the Zephyr show car’s base is not a bad idea, at all. However, even the author has mixed feelings about his creation, since he also posted other, previous CGI swings at this particular revival – and just one of them is considered best, in his opinion.
