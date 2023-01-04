‘KB43 Forever Heavenly Hoonicorns’ Are Fitting CGI Tributes for the Man, the Legend

Although we should have started the automotive industry year of 2023 with higher hopes, disaster struck on January 2nd, already.
That is when we first heard the saddening news of Kenneth Paul Block (November 21, 1967 – January 2, 2023, aged 55) passing away due to injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah.
According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred while Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope – perhaps it was even his brand-new 2023 Ski-Doo Summit X Turbo that was so proud of during the holidays… Anyway, now it is a time for grievance and paying respects, not dissecting the ifs and whys of what occurred – that’s for the authorities to decide.
The sad truth is that Ken Block was still in his prime and left off (for a better, Gymkhana drift-ready place, hopefully) without having the chance to say goodbye to his wife and three children. Naturally, a humongous tidal wave of sympathy for the family and tremendous sorrow for the loss of an iconic automotive star has swept the likes of social media, and virtual artists aren’t insensitive.
As such, many of them paid their respects, some remembering the times when they met him and got a taste of how cool he rips around in cars (and other engine-powered stuff), others quietly observing this saddening moment. Plus, a few did exactly what they know better – created a fitting digital tribute for the man, the star, the father and husband, aka the automotive legend.
First, we have Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who quickly gave up on following up his latest ideas, such as a quirky ‘one-eyed’ Nissan 350ziata or the 2022 CGI recap. Instead, he came up fast with one of the most iconic automobiles that were owned and ripped by Ken Block – the classic Ford Mustang ‘Hoonicorn’ restomod.
Someone said it is a ‘Heavenly Hoonicorn,’ all dressed up in white (including the interior) and only bits and pieces providing a fitting black contrast. Even better, the design also sports a ‘KB43 Forever’ sun visor decal on the windscreen. And we are going to let you judge if that is touching or not because every single time I see it, I am at a loss for words.
Secondly, there is also Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who has also created an unblemished ‘Hoonicorn’ in his honor. This time, the touches of color are a bit more obvious, and they include stuff like the blue or crimson twin-turbo rings, the black cockpit, as well as the maroon deep-dish aftermarket wheels.
According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred while Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope – perhaps it was even his brand-new 2023 Ski-Doo Summit X Turbo that was so proud of during the holidays… Anyway, now it is a time for grievance and paying respects, not dissecting the ifs and whys of what occurred – that’s for the authorities to decide.
The sad truth is that Ken Block was still in his prime and left off (for a better, Gymkhana drift-ready place, hopefully) without having the chance to say goodbye to his wife and three children. Naturally, a humongous tidal wave of sympathy for the family and tremendous sorrow for the loss of an iconic automotive star has swept the likes of social media, and virtual artists aren’t insensitive.
As such, many of them paid their respects, some remembering the times when they met him and got a taste of how cool he rips around in cars (and other engine-powered stuff), others quietly observing this saddening moment. Plus, a few did exactly what they know better – created a fitting digital tribute for the man, the star, the father and husband, aka the automotive legend.
First, we have Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who quickly gave up on following up his latest ideas, such as a quirky ‘one-eyed’ Nissan 350ziata or the 2022 CGI recap. Instead, he came up fast with one of the most iconic automobiles that were owned and ripped by Ken Block – the classic Ford Mustang ‘Hoonicorn’ restomod.
Someone said it is a ‘Heavenly Hoonicorn,’ all dressed up in white (including the interior) and only bits and pieces providing a fitting black contrast. Even better, the design also sports a ‘KB43 Forever’ sun visor decal on the windscreen. And we are going to let you judge if that is touching or not because every single time I see it, I am at a loss for words.
Secondly, there is also Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who has also created an unblemished ‘Hoonicorn’ in his honor. This time, the touches of color are a bit more obvious, and they include stuff like the blue or crimson twin-turbo rings, the black cockpit, as well as the maroon deep-dish aftermarket wheels.