World Wakes Up to the News of Ken Block’s Death, Millions React

We’re just three days into 2023, and as it happens with any new year, our hearts and minds are usually filled with hope and joy. Or were, as the news of someone relevant to us all passing away hit like a hammer today, and the harsh reality set in.
That someone relevant to us passing away is Ken Block. The man who used to live life on the edge of the seat, be it on a motorcycle or in a car, lost his life during what Hoonigan describes as a “snowmobile accident.” The details of all that were not disclosed, but to be fair, they matter little.
The news was announced on Instagram by Hoonigan, one of the companies Block was involved with deeply, just a few hours ago, and just to give you an impression of how important this man was to people all over the world, we’ll tell you over one million people interacted with the post (comments are restricted for obvious reasons).
On Twitter, where Ken Block posted just a few hours prior to the Hoonigan announcement a preview of what’s to expect from an upcoming YouTUbe video showing “my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her ‘85 Audi Ur Quattro,” perhaps hundreds of tweets on the subject are posted every second.
Among them, messages from industry leaders and partners of the driver. Jim Farley’ CEO of Ford, a company deeply linked with Block, said “this is heartbreaking. I was lucky enough to call Ken Block a friend. He was truly a legend and inspiration to all of us at Ford.” The company he leads issued a statement that can best be summarized by the lead phrase: “we lost a legend today.”
The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), where Ken Block was one of the household names, released an official statement mourning the driver’s loss, calling him “a true visionary with a passion for all things extreme.”
His colleague drivers issued statements as well. Ott Tänak cried the loss of a great man, Thierry Neuville is “shocked and saddened,” and Hayden Paddon added that Block’s passing comes “way too soon for someone who has done so much for our sport.”
As for the details of the incident, they’re not entirely known. WRC says Block passed away on January 2, 2022, but as said, Hoonigan made the news public today, January 3. With the announcement, the company called on everyone to “respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”
Reactions from the industry’s greats will probably continue to flow throughout the day. So will written and video tributes to perhaps the best-known drivers of our time, as we will all try to tell the world what Ken Block meant for us all.
