Hoonicorn Gets Even Smaller Just in Time for Christmas, 1/14 Scale RC Fits Under the Tree

Back in the summer of this year, we learned of Ken Block’s Ford Mustang Hoonicorn getting small and turning RC, because the driver likes to make a living outside crazy car stunts as well.
Back then, the toy car joined the existing 1/10 scale Hoonitruck in an equal size, with a price tag reading $349. Hoonigan must have felt that’s a bit too much, and with Christmas just around the corner, a new version is out and about, now as a smaller, 1/14 scale car.
This one is now available on Hoonigan’s for $249,99, but at the time of writing, merely hours after being announced on Instagram and elsewhere, just 10 of them are left in stock (chances are by the time you read this, they’ll be gone).
Just perfect to fit under the tree with room to spare, and ready to be turned into "living room shredders," each scale Hoonicorn comes with Reedy balance charger and 7.4V 2S LiPo battery, but the thing does however require four AA batteries for the controller.
Mechanically, the toy car comes with tiny American Racing wheels, a 2.4GHz 2-channel radio system to allow for remote control, a Reedy motor to spin the wheels, a digital servo, and molded one-piece tie rods and steering links.
Design-wise, the scale Hoonicorn is equipped with a foam front bumper to ease those unplanned impacts, fully decaled Hoonicorn V2 body, and replicated everything from the real-life thing.
Speaking of which, Ken Block had to part ways with the real Mustang Hoonicorn back in 2021, after his partnership with Ford ended. During their time together, Ford and Block were responsible for 19 race wins, two X Games medals, and over a billion views on social media where Block showed off his skill and modified Ford machines.
If you’re feeling nostalgic, below this text you’ll find last year’s “Hoonicorn's last ride” as Block himself called it.
