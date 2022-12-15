Meet the IndyTruck: Team Hoonigan's IndyCar V6 Swapped Honda Ridgeline

The Honda Ridgeline may best be described as the dollar menu value meal version of a light pickup truck. A VTEC V6-powered unibody truck that didn't have obvious critical flaws but wasn't exactly a world conqueror either.
Well, who better to change all of that than Team Hoonigan? The American team behind some of the most insane and unique custom race cars to hit the streets this century. Safe to say, their work on this Ridgeline takes its reputation as a boring truck and transforms it entirely. From the factory, the 2017 Ridgeline sported a 3.5-liter J-series VTEC V6. A perfectly lovely engine in its own right. A rev-happy and relatively powerful motor.
It's probably not a VTEC anymore, but the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged HI18TT V6 engine out of a Honda IndyCar under this hood now gives this Ridgeline a motor that's anything but dull. At the bare minimum, this engine, BorgWarner EFR turbos, and all jets between 550 and 750 horsepower on E85 pump gas. Power is fed to an Xtrac P1-11 six-speed sequential transmission with custom suspension work borrowed from a 2021 Acura NSX.
NSX hubs and control arms help keep this truck planted on the road. It's all kept stable by a set of four six-piston carbon ceramic brake rotors all around from Brembo riding on 20-inch Rotiform LTN wheels. With so much custom bodywork and an aero kit installed, you get the impression this is a far lighter vehicle than a stock Ridgeline pickup.
The entire truck bed, along with most of in interior, has been removed in favor of an enormous rear wing, a custom decal set, and wicked-looking Pennzoil Yellow paint to make for a custom package unlike any other truck on planet Earth. Just another feather in the cap for the Hoonigan team that apparently can do no wrong.
