Any vehicle with at least two rear seats can realistically qualify as a taxi. But there is still a definite hierarchy when it comes to taxis that live on past their years as cultural icons. With the possible exception of New York's Ford Crown Victoria, London's black cabs might just be the GOATS.
But even among elite, instantly recognizable companies, the London Electric Vehicle Company's TX5 might just be the most historically significant. Why? Because it takes a nearly century-old London Cab framework and future-proofs it for decades to come by electrifying its drivetrain. But if that alone isn't exclusive or special for you, the TX5 Kahn VIP special edition might be more up your alley.
This baller Black Cab is the result of a collaboration between London Electric Vehicle co and the British auto-designer Afzal Kahn. A man described as "the king of car customization" by Autocar Magazine. The kind of guy whose eye for design is a downside better than your average joe or jane on the streets. Even from a distance away, the Farelady by Kahn London Cab is noticeably different from every example we've seen in movies and television.
18 and 19-inch alloy wheels on chunky all-season tires combine with a blacked-out front grille that adds a touch of bling even an Escalade driver might look twice at. But it's only on the inside that you see this custom cab's true brStaggeredilliance. Plush, soft-touch leather melds with elegant but durable LED-accented carpets and finely polished aluminum to create a space that feels more like the back seat of a Bentley or a Maybach than a London Cab.
"It is always a privilege to work on what is truly one of the most iconic cars in the world," Said Afzal Kahn in an official press release for Project Kahn. "The Last of Line [ last-gen TX4] edition was a great success for us, with the vehicles all finding homes with private collectors, and I look forward to embarking on a journey with new clients who wish to possess their own piece of British history in the form of the TX5 taxi.
This most special London Cab goes on sale next year in very limited quantities with a starting at £99,000, or $121,066 in American money.
