Ford Police Cruiser Explores the Bling Life, Nails the Virtual Crime Scene

If cars could speak, then this Ford Explorer would probably rap its name in a battle against the legendary Crown Vic. And you can tell why just by looking at the pictures, can’t you?
Speaking of the images, they are actually CGIs, because you did not really think that it exists, did you? 412donklife on Instagram shared them online while most of us had a hangover after New Year’s Eve, and it truly is something you don’t see every day.
Dressed in Pittsburg Police attire, this Ford Explorer has the usual decals on the outside, with a touch of gold (no, we don’t mean the wheels – yet), emergency lights, spotlight, and a bulbar to ram through different obstacles. Privacy windows were a must, next to the smoked lighting units to blend in at the local cars and coffee meet.
Giving it additional street credit, although that would be virtual credit in this instance, are those massive alloys. The wheels have a very shiny gold finish, a multi-spoke design, and measure around 30 inches in diameter or so. They were shod in ultra-thin tires in order to fit under the arches, and as everyone who is into cars and their grandmother knows, it would ruin the comfort in any vehicle, no matter how soft the OEM ride is. On top of that, a ridiculous turning radius would be another problem, and a serious one, as we have seen over the years.
Mind you, as goofy as this digital mod may be, it is equally cool. We definitely would not mind seeing a police cruiser that has dared say yes to its bling side, and we reckon that it could happen, if it hasn’t already, and we are not aware of it. Sure, it would be for a campaign of some sorts, but even so, it would turn many heads wherever it would go, and they would not be just for petrolheads. Guess the Dubai Police, with their numerous super and hypercars, would gladly welcome such an addition.
If you happen to crave a Ford Explorer of your own, then that would be at least $36,760, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, for the base model. The XLT, ST-Line, Timberline, Limited, and ST follow the entry-level grade, with MSRPs of $38,570, $46,005, $48,980, $47,070, and $50,005, respectively. The Explorer Platinum could be the one to go for, if you can fork out a minimum of $53,820 for it, and topping them all in terms of pricing and equipment is the King Ranch, which could be yours for at least $54,075. The sixth-gen Explorer has been around since 2019, and it comes to life in Chicago, in the U.S. of A., and in China for the local market.
