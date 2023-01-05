Neo-Classic Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport Wagon Has the Digital Feel of a Shooting Brake

Few would have believed it possible, but Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has quite a handful of novelties going forward into the brand-new year.
For starters, the Tonale subcompact crossover SUV is as fresh as the snowdrops we are all eagerly waiting for after each heavy winter. And for the first time in more than a decade and a half, the first true Alfa Romeo sports car (since the retirement of the 8C Competizione) is reportedly set for unveiling during the first half of 2023.
But wait, that is not all, since the 2023 model year refreshes for the Giulia and Stelvio are also coming, with both model series updated with new styling and tech goodies. So, what could be cool enough to crown a nice-looking year for Alfa Romeo fans? Perhaps a practical yet sporty station wagon?
Well, there are slim chances for Stellantis to allow its prized Italian marque to attempt a hazardous BMW 3 Series Touring-style fight in the real world. However, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, some people do not know how to take ‘no’ for an answer. So, here is Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is again showing a lot of retro digital love for Alfa Romeo’s sporty Giulia – with a station wagon twist.
This is not his first attempt at pitting the Giulia against the five-door grocery-getting German establishment, and it will probably not remain his last one. Remember, we are dealing here with a designer who loves “Touring the world!” above all else. But just ahead of the recently passed winter holidays, he kicked off an interesting Alfa Romeo Giulia-centric series involving the hypothetical design of the next (retro-)modern generation.
First, there was a teaser before Christmas that fans interpreted as a tribute to the 156 and GTV from the 1970s. It was followed by the full reveal right before New Year’s Eve, complete with hidden rear door handles and its storied predecessor riding beside it, and also dressed in crimson CGI attire. Back then, there was also a promise for additional variants, and even a teaser for the upcoming, unofficial next-gen Quadrifoglio version.
Alas, first on the virtual menu remained the neo-retro, ‘all-new’ Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon, a sporty estate that makes the car look just like a “big shooting brake” due to the hidden rear door handles, according to the channel’s enthusiasts. As for the styling, it would sure make all the other premium touring models currently on the market tremble with excitement and fear if ever turned real because the Tonale DNA looks spot on when translated on a large station wagon.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. That is quite sad – but at least we can wholeheartedly give this digital build project our CGI stamp of approval!
But wait, that is not all, since the 2023 model year refreshes for the Giulia and Stelvio are also coming, with both model series updated with new styling and tech goodies. So, what could be cool enough to crown a nice-looking year for Alfa Romeo fans? Perhaps a practical yet sporty station wagon?
Well, there are slim chances for Stellantis to allow its prized Italian marque to attempt a hazardous BMW 3 Series Touring-style fight in the real world. However, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, some people do not know how to take ‘no’ for an answer. So, here is Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is again showing a lot of retro digital love for Alfa Romeo’s sporty Giulia – with a station wagon twist.
This is not his first attempt at pitting the Giulia against the five-door grocery-getting German establishment, and it will probably not remain his last one. Remember, we are dealing here with a designer who loves “Touring the world!” above all else. But just ahead of the recently passed winter holidays, he kicked off an interesting Alfa Romeo Giulia-centric series involving the hypothetical design of the next (retro-)modern generation.
First, there was a teaser before Christmas that fans interpreted as a tribute to the 156 and GTV from the 1970s. It was followed by the full reveal right before New Year’s Eve, complete with hidden rear door handles and its storied predecessor riding beside it, and also dressed in crimson CGI attire. Back then, there was also a promise for additional variants, and even a teaser for the upcoming, unofficial next-gen Quadrifoglio version.
Alas, first on the virtual menu remained the neo-retro, ‘all-new’ Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon, a sporty estate that makes the car look just like a “big shooting brake” due to the hidden rear door handles, according to the channel’s enthusiasts. As for the styling, it would sure make all the other premium touring models currently on the market tremble with excitement and fear if ever turned real because the Tonale DNA looks spot on when translated on a large station wagon.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. That is quite sad – but at least we can wholeheartedly give this digital build project our CGI stamp of approval!