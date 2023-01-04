Fictional Nissan Juke Enters the Racing Mode, Needs the 'R' Suffix

It may be partially responsible for the whole crossover craze, but the original Nissan Juke was never really a good-looking car. The people behind the second generation tried to improve that aspect to some extent, without making it lose its identity, and as a result, the latest one does not turn any heads either.
Nonetheless, with a significant amount of modifications, the Nissan Juke could become a force to be reckoned with. Don’t ask us what the pictured example hides under the hood, because the answer is ‘nothing,’ as you are looking at mere renderings. The project is the work of al.yasid, and in this configuration, it looks like it was designed to feast on apexes.
First of all, it has a much wider body compared to the real thing. The bumpers have been reshaped, and it sports a big spoiler at the front and a large diffuser at the rear with cutouts for the dual exhaust tips. The grille is also new, and the hood – much more aggressive. Even the side skirts have been fattened up, and there is an additional spoiler mounted on the tailgate, which appears to be adjustable. Those massive tires, with branding on them, wrapped around the small wheels, improve the traction, and the whole vehicle features a green-ish paint.
Keeping the digital occupants safe in case things go bad and the crossover decides to show its belly or hit a wall, is the roll cage on the inside. Also, you may have noticed that it does not sport any side mirrors anymore, as they were virtually replaced by cameras. A pair of bucket seats, complete with racing harnesses, likely round off the digital makeover of this Nissan Juke, which has got to be one of the most aggressive takes on it that we have seen so far. As a matter of fact, it is so bad that it reminds us of the Juke-R, hence the reference in the title.
That one was based on the first generation, and it came with the same engine as the R35 GT-R. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 was massaged to deliver 690 brake horsepower, transferring everything to the wheels via a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the same one used in the Godzilla. Brembo brakes, custom suspension, exclusive exhaust system, sticky tires, and dedicated design, next to the bucket seats on the inside, racing harnesses, roll cage, and a few other bits and bobs, make it a true collector’s item. It is not uncommon for the occasional Juke-R that gets listed on the used car market to fetch more money than a Lamborghini Huracan, though we all know that no matter how hot it is, it is still a Juke.
