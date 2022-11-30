Don't Let the Overlanding Nissan Juke Get Into Your Mind, We Still Hate the Model

It sold like hotcakes on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean for the first generation, which was made between 2010 and 2019, with over 800,000 of them finding new homes in Europe, and more than 200,000 in the United States, according to CarSalesBase.
Beneath the ugly metal sheet that made some compare it to the VW Beetle, which wasn’t exactly pretty either, lay the platform used on the era’s Micra, Note, Cube, and Renault Captur. It came with different gasoline engines, and a diesel shared with the Dacia lineup (among others), mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed manual transmission. A CVT was on deck too, and so was a dual-clutch six-speed unit in the Juke-R, otherwise related to the mighty Nissan GT-R.
But the Juke-R is a rare gem, and the one to go for back in the day was the Juke Nismo, with its 1.6-liter turbo making almost 200 hp, and 215 hp in the Nismo RS. All-wheel drive was available to enhance traction either on twisty roads, when it came to the sporty models, or under slipper conditions on the rest of the range.
first-gen Nissan Juke was not exactly a favorite among tuning companies. Thus, most of them are still stock, whereas others only feature a small number of upgrades. As for the black copy pictured in the gallery above, it is one of the most striking that we have seen.
It came via Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, though we wouldn’t call it that. It looks like a true overlander, with beefed up styling all around, including bolt-on fender flares that would make Liberty Walk proud. It also has a light bar attached to the roof, a wing out back, jacked-up ground clearance, and fat tires wrapped around the new wheels.
The top lights have an orange hue for a motorsport-like flair, and there are additional accents on the sides, and on that big rear wing, in the same color. The rest of the project wears black, and it looks much better than stock, this writer thinks. But you don’t have to take my word for granted, as you can decide for yourselves by inspecting it in the photo gallery, and after you do, feel free to tell us if you’d rather have it like this, or unmolested.
Also, before wrapping it up, you might be wondering where it was spotted. Your guess is as good as ours, so if you know more about it, then let us know. The same goes if you are aware of more pictures of it, because we’d like to check it out from other angles, too, and take a peek inside and under the hood while we are at it.
Beneath the ugly metal sheet that made some compare it to the VW Beetle, which wasn’t exactly pretty either, lay the platform used on the era’s Micra, Note, Cube, and Renault Captur. It came with different gasoline engines, and a diesel shared with the Dacia lineup (among others), mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed manual transmission. A CVT was on deck too, and so was a dual-clutch six-speed unit in the Juke-R, otherwise related to the mighty Nissan GT-R.
But the Juke-R is a rare gem, and the one to go for back in the day was the Juke Nismo, with its 1.6-liter turbo making almost 200 hp, and 215 hp in the Nismo RS. All-wheel drive was available to enhance traction either on twisty roads, when it came to the sporty models, or under slipper conditions on the rest of the range.
first-gen Nissan Juke was not exactly a favorite among tuning companies. Thus, most of them are still stock, whereas others only feature a small number of upgrades. As for the black copy pictured in the gallery above, it is one of the most striking that we have seen.
It came via Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, though we wouldn’t call it that. It looks like a true overlander, with beefed up styling all around, including bolt-on fender flares that would make Liberty Walk proud. It also has a light bar attached to the roof, a wing out back, jacked-up ground clearance, and fat tires wrapped around the new wheels.
The top lights have an orange hue for a motorsport-like flair, and there are additional accents on the sides, and on that big rear wing, in the same color. The rest of the project wears black, and it looks much better than stock, this writer thinks. But you don’t have to take my word for granted, as you can decide for yourselves by inspecting it in the photo gallery, and after you do, feel free to tell us if you’d rather have it like this, or unmolested.
Also, before wrapping it up, you might be wondering where it was spotted. Your guess is as good as ours, so if you know more about it, then let us know. The same goes if you are aware of more pictures of it, because we’d like to check it out from other angles, too, and take a peek inside and under the hood while we are at it.