All-New Toyota Celica GT Takes Digital Shape, Chooses a Low-Slung FWD Lifestyle

The year is new, but some people can only bring forward the ‘same old.’ Alas, sometimes it does not matter when the result is cool enough.
The same can be applied to the automotive industry and the imaginative realm of virtual artists, particularly. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. It arrives courtesy of the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI-assisted covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, who basically continues his surreal JDM icon quest into 2023 as if nothing happened during the holidays.
If we take a look back at his digital projects, everything started in mid-December last year, when the Mitsubishi Eclipse returned to embrace a digital two-door coupe lifestyle instead of the Eclipse Cross mantra, complete with the FWD atmosphere of a Nissan GT-R-inspired, AI-generated clone. The saga continued with a bunch of sleek Honda Integra Coupe concepts that were, quite sadly, equally unreal.
No worries, there was more where those came from – including virtual Nissan Silvia ‘S16’ ideas that sought a rebirth of the small sports car in mid-size fashion, and again with R35’s help. A Toyota or two were bound to pop up sooner or later, and the final digital build for 2022 went down in the author’s AI-aided history as MR2 Spyder and Coupe revivals.
Now, the “first one of 2023” continues the JDM-style icon periplus and also bodes well for the pixel master’s “bring back FWD coupes” theme, all thanks to the arrival of the all-new, reinvented Toyota Celica concept. Remember, the nameplate was produced between 1970 and 2006, with Toyota offering all possible traction setups throughout its lengthy lifetime.
So, the two-door notchback/liftback coupe or convertible was offered as an RWD sports car between 1970 and 1985, then it switched to an FWD architecture until its demise. Naturally, there was no way to beat around the rally car AWD bush, so Toyota also offered the high-performance Celica GT-Four option from 1986 to 1999. And, of course, it wrote WRC history.
But that is a story for another time. Now we really need to get back to the fresh CGI Toyota Celica revival. As always, the digital expert offers many different POVs for his AI–assisted virtual project – and it is unclear if this low–slung coupe is just one concept or several different versions. Anyway, that is of lesser importance, but do note that in some photos it lacks a proper rear wing and instead makes do with a ducktail-style trunk lid.
Plus, as is always the case with these computer-aided CGIs, there is that persistent feeling that something is off – even if you cannot always pinpoint its exact location. Well, at least in the hero picture, that would be the odd placement of the driver-side rearview mirror that overlaps the greenhouse framework. Anyway, aside from these discrepancies, this GT-style proposal would make a fine R35 Nissan GT-R rival, don’t you think?
