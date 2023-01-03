Ford F-Series Pickup Keeps Its Sales Crown, More Than 640,000 Sold in the U.S. in 2022

The successor of the 1941 to 1948 Ford two-door pickup truck celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023. Introduced in 1948, the F-Series sold in excess of 640,000 units in 2022, surpassing both the Silverado and Ram.
In other words, this is America’s best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years. Based on Ford’s own estimates, America’s best-selling vehicle for 41 years on the trot sold an F-series pickup every 49 seconds on average.
The Dearborn-based automaker says that 640,000-plus trucks arranged in a line would stretch approximately 2,400 miles (3,862 kilometers), which is the distance from Los Angeles to Detroit by car. The Ford Motor Company further notes that everything from the F-150 to the F-550 counted toward the grand total, including the zero-emission Lightning.
Once relatively affordable, the F-150 Lightning is the undisputed leader of electric truck sales in the United States of America. The redesigned F-Series Super Duty has racked up over 150,000 orders to date. With the compact-sized Maverick, mid-sized Ranger, and big-job F-650 and F-750, the Ford Motor Company has the broadest lineup of trucks in America.
Twinned with the Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers, the unibody Maverick is – no surprises here – the most affordable new pickup on the market at $22,195 sans destination charge. It also happens to be the only compact-sized pickup to feature a hybrid powertrain. The Ranger, which is due an extensive redesign for the 2024 model year, retails at $27,400.
The F-150 starts at $33,695, the Lightning is $55,974 right off the bat, the Super Duty kicks off at $43,970, and the F-650 costs a little over $60,000 before taxes. Without a shadow of a doubt, the bread and butter of Ford’s truck lineup in the U.S.A. is the internal combustion-engined F-150.
As ever, the half-ton pickup can be tasked with everything from workhorse duties to luxury touring and everything in between. No fewer than three cab styles are offered (Regular, Super Cab, and SuperCrew), along with three box lengths (5.5, 6.5, and 8 feet). Eight grades are currently offered, or is it nine with the addition of the V8-engined Raptor R?
The XL is the value-oriented variant for the working man, whereas the XLT adds extra comfort and convenience to the mix. The Lariat and King Ranch are next in the range, followed by the well-equipped Platinum. The best-equipped Limited costs a whopping $84,910 sans freight charge.
Prospective customers in the market for an off-road truck can rely on the Tremor, although the pricier Raptor is better off the beaten path. Those who prefer to hear a supercharged V8 rather than a twin-turbo V6 can always upgrade to the Raptor R, which is considered an equipment group by the Ford Motor Company. It retails at $30,575 over the price of the V6-engined Raptor, making it the single most expensive F-150 for 2023.
The Dearborn-based automaker says that 640,000-plus trucks arranged in a line would stretch approximately 2,400 miles (3,862 kilometers), which is the distance from Los Angeles to Detroit by car. The Ford Motor Company further notes that everything from the F-150 to the F-550 counted toward the grand total, including the zero-emission Lightning.
Once relatively affordable, the F-150 Lightning is the undisputed leader of electric truck sales in the United States of America. The redesigned F-Series Super Duty has racked up over 150,000 orders to date. With the compact-sized Maverick, mid-sized Ranger, and big-job F-650 and F-750, the Ford Motor Company has the broadest lineup of trucks in America.
Twinned with the Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers, the unibody Maverick is – no surprises here – the most affordable new pickup on the market at $22,195 sans destination charge. It also happens to be the only compact-sized pickup to feature a hybrid powertrain. The Ranger, which is due an extensive redesign for the 2024 model year, retails at $27,400.
The F-150 starts at $33,695, the Lightning is $55,974 right off the bat, the Super Duty kicks off at $43,970, and the F-650 costs a little over $60,000 before taxes. Without a shadow of a doubt, the bread and butter of Ford’s truck lineup in the U.S.A. is the internal combustion-engined F-150.
As ever, the half-ton pickup can be tasked with everything from workhorse duties to luxury touring and everything in between. No fewer than three cab styles are offered (Regular, Super Cab, and SuperCrew), along with three box lengths (5.5, 6.5, and 8 feet). Eight grades are currently offered, or is it nine with the addition of the V8-engined Raptor R?
The XL is the value-oriented variant for the working man, whereas the XLT adds extra comfort and convenience to the mix. The Lariat and King Ranch are next in the range, followed by the well-equipped Platinum. The best-equipped Limited costs a whopping $84,910 sans freight charge.
Prospective customers in the market for an off-road truck can rely on the Tremor, although the pricier Raptor is better off the beaten path. Those who prefer to hear a supercharged V8 rather than a twin-turbo V6 can always upgrade to the Raptor R, which is considered an equipment group by the Ford Motor Company. It retails at $30,575 over the price of the V6-engined Raptor, making it the single most expensive F-150 for 2023.