Big Block Nitrous Fox Body Mustang Drags Wheelie Camaro SS, Gets Scolded, Twice

What happens when a Mopar does not interrupt? Well, a couple of things. First, a Blue Oval or two showed their muscles. Secondly, a GM ‘monster’ thinks it’s time to put them in their rightful place.
The Big Detroit Three automakers have the same amount of rivalry and respect as any other big-time competitors across the automotive industry. Just like in the Audi-BMW-Mercedes or Toyota-Honda-Nissan wars, there is always something for everyone. Including when it comes to particularities.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have seen countless examples across the decades. Sometimes, the vintage models even withstand the test of time for one last brawl, or two. Here is one such case brought to us courtesy of the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube, who is back for the day and night dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park 1/8-mile action.
His YT is constantly brimming with cool events from the local track, whether they are of the grudge race variety or not. Just recently, he started throwing in massive ensembles that are often one or more hours in length. Alas, who has time for 254 minutes of non-stop dragstrip action, these days? Well, if you do, then the 4:14:12-long second video embedded below is the right one for you.
Now that we got that cleared, the latest upload (done on January 2nd) is way smaller and quite fitting for a quick work hour break to check up on some big block nitrous-powered Mustangs if you are up for some Fox Body action. The third generation of the iconic pony car series has always been controversial, not just because of its use of the smaller, compact Fox architecture, but also due to its boxy styling.
Anyway, whether you love or hate it, there is no denying the Fox Body Mustang has gone down in automotive history with a major cult following – and dragstrip fans are never surprised when a third-gen ‘Stang looks ready to duke it out with supercars. As far as this 1/8-mile feature is concerned, the video focuses on a couple of big-block V8-equipped and nitrous-powered Fox Body Mustangs.
But our interest lies squarely with the initial contender, which asks to be left alone by everyone and get down to dragstrip business. Its moniker, as far as we can tell, is ‘Lil Darryl’ and its prowess is put into the proper perspective when it races and soundly beats a blue pickup truck. Then, from the 1:06 mark, it is time for the second all-black Fox Body to show it also means business in a modest brawl.
However, it is General Motors fans who are in for a cool surprise from the 2:20 mark when a classic Chevy Camaro SS dubbed ‘Papa Smurf’ drops by for a couple of skirmishes. The first one is not that easy to grasp, but it seems to be set against the ‘Lil Darryl’ Fox Body – though in the end there was just one proud GM vehicle that crossed the finish line. No worries, later that night, there was also a wheelie-infused rematch!
