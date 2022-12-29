Take an Up-Close Look at the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package

The Tremor Off-Road Package is the biggest update for the 2023 Maverick. Tim Bartz, the e-commerce director at Long McArthur Ford, is much obliged to detail this newly-introduced option in the video below.
Loosely inspired by the Bronco Sport Badlands, the Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package requires all-wheel drive and the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The Dearborn-based automaker further limits availability to the mid-range XLT and well-equipped Lariat trim levels.
The Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package in the video below is based on the Lariat, which starts at $27,955 sans destination charge for the hybrid powertrain and $30,175 for the aforementioned turbo. The force-fed mill is connected as standard to the lesser of two all-wheel-drive systems. What Ford calls Advanced 4WD is exclusive to the Tremor Off-Road Package.
Priced at $2,995 at the moment of reporting, said package includes Tremor-specific shocks and springs, which provide a small increase in ground clearance. The FWD-only hybrid offers a minimum running ground clearance of 8.3 inches, whereas the AWD turbo flaunts 8.6 inches and the Tremor thrones over them with 9.4 inches. It further boasts the best approach, departure, and breakover angles (30.7, 22.2, and 19.9 degrees).
Trail Control is also listed as standard equipment with the Tremor Off-Road Package, together with front skid plates for underbody protection. The most obvious relation to the Bronco Sport Badlands is the twin-clutch rear drive unit with an electronic rear differential lock. This differentiates the standard AWD system from Advanced 4WD. Selectable drive modes for Tremor trucks include normal/tow, haul/slippery, mud/ruts, and sand.
Equipped with a heavy-duty transmission cooler for the eight-speed automatic, the go-anywhere truck also rocks an off-road screen in the instrument cluster, a trailer hitch receiver with a 4-pin connector, a full-size spare tire, 17-inch machined Tarnished Dark Aluminum wheels with orange-painted pockets, and 235/65 by 17-inch all-terrain rubber shoes.
Not compatible with the also-new-for-2023 Black Package, the Tremor Off-Road Package stands out with the help of a redesigned front bumper, orange for the front upper grille and front tow hooks, orange fender vents, Tremor box decals and badges, black chrome headlamps and taillamps, the Tremor-specific Avalanche Gray body color, Tremor-specific instrument panel and floor console accents, all-weather floor mats, and orange stitching on the seats. Speaking of which, the Tremor-equipped XLT comes with cloth upholstery, whereas the Lariat features ActiveX, a hard-wearing synthetic seating material that was engineered to feel high-end.
Tremor shenanigans don’t end here, though. For 4,490 of your hard-earned freedom eagles, you can go the extra mile with the Tremor Off-Road Plus Appearance Package. It includes the Tremor Off-Road Package goodies detailed just earlier, plus black graphics on the hood and lower bodysides, a Carbonized Gray-painted roof, Carbonized Gray door handles for the Lariat, and Carbonized Gray side mirrors for the Lariat. Once again, this package can't be combined with the Black Appearance Package.
