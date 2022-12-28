Driven: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - Spirit of the 'Stang in an Electric Form

We have driven another version of Ford's Mustang Mach-E, the GT model, and we also got to experience it in different weather conditions when compared to the first one we drove. This one comes not just with more power, but also with specific features that are exclusive to the top-of-the-line version, which it is in this range.
Before we compare the GT with the regular Mach-E, and both to other vehicles, let us take a step back and take a good look at it. Ever since it came out, people have had an insatiable urge to compare it to a regular Mustang. Instead, Ford took its sexiest mode, borrowed styling cues from it, and put them on an SUV.
Design evaluation
The Mustang Mach-E, regardless of if it is GT trim or not, looks a bit odd. Perhaps it is the closed-off front grille that has the mustang badge on it or the SUV body? Maybe a bit of both, if you ask us. Somehow, the rear of the vehicle works, at least from our perspective, and those taillights are beautiful even on an SUV.
What is not shown in the press photos, and sadly we could not photograph it in an eloquent manner, is the thickness of the floor, which is concealed by the doors as they are closed. That is where the vehicle looks strange.
Interior assessment
The Mach-E is a bit nicer than a conventional Mustang once you get inside. Sure, there's that big, vertical, multimedia screen that replaces the conventional dashboard and its switchgear, which we like more than the Mach-E's modern interpretation, but the latter was necessary in a world where people expect these things from a car like this.
It will have to be better than a Tesla Model Y, and you cannot attract people who would have otherwise gotten a Tesla without providing them with similar amenities. Let us be real here – people who got conventional Mustangs might not get Mach-E models, and vice versa.
Fortunately, Ford's specialists in analysis have done their homework correctly, and the EV outsells the conventional Mustang in many markets. It is a sign that the times are changing, and that people like the Mustang design, while wanting a more practical vehicle.
I cannot complain about the practical aspects of the interior, although I still want to have some key controls on knobs and buttons. Ford delivers on that last bit with the volume knob, as well as conventional switchgear on the driver's door card, steering wheel, and other key elements.
The seats in the GT variant, at least the front ones, are a perceivable upgrade from the ones in the conventional Mustang Mach-E. They give you that "captain" feeling as if you are flying an airplane, not driving an SUV. Yes, the seats are nice, but you still feel the desire to drop them lower than they can be lowered, but it comes with the territory.
If you move past the need to adjust yourself to the large multimedia screen, the Mustang Mach-E is more than nice inside. While it is not entirely a competitor of premium models from Audi or BMW, it does leave a good impression in perceived quality, even if some of the buttons come from more affordable vehicles. It is what it is, be glad you have buttons and not touch-sensitive surfaces finished in piano black.
The trunk has enough room for luggage when comparing it to other models in this class, and there is also a frunk to store its cables, as well as other luggage items.
Big kudos to the person who imagined the rear hatch cover made from flexible fabric instead of the conventional rigid plastic element usually found in most cars – it is a smart design idea that lets you fit bigger luggage without worrying about where to place that item.
Driving take
Having previously driven the Mach-E in a less powerful version (not too shabby, though), I already had some expectations regarding this model. Adding over 130 horsepower is an improvement, and this leads to a better 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint time by 1.4 seconds and a higher top speed. It comes with a smaller range estimate than its less powerful siblings, but it is expected when you have the same "tank," but you must "feed" more horses.
At low speeds, in city driving, it is friendly and feels just like any other electric SUV. This is unlike a Mustang GT with a six-speed manual in city traffic, and it comes with the possibility of switching to a single-pedal driving mode. The latter requires a bit of adaptation on the driver's behalf, but it can be made to work in city driving. Otherwise, it requires more dramatic changes to one's driving preferences and habits.
It feels like a Mustang GT was made into an EV, and it also happens to have an SUV body, and there is nothing wrong with that if you desired such a vehicle. In a way, it can be someone's Mustang in a less-striking form, but with most of the feels that you get from a conventional model.
Fun? Of course, it is fun. To the point where your license may be in danger. With almost 500 horsepower that is instantly available, it is a workout for a sensitive stomach. It is not the fastest in the world, but do you really care? Well, most people do not, and they are looking for a particular feeling, not just bland figures, and this car fits the bill for some of the people mentioned above.
Everyday living
If you have a place to charge it next to your home, it may be easier to live with the Mach-E GT than it would be with a Mustang GT. You have a bigger trunk, with an easier way to put things inside, as well as improved passenger access. Also, you do not have to worry about ground clearance, as well as exterior noise, or even the stereotype of Mustang owners – but we trust it is a thing of the past, and it never applied to you.
It is also more comfortable than a Mustang GT, especially over bumps and potholes, even though the big wheels are not the best decision for maximum comfort. It is better than a conventional Mustang, by far, and overall comfort is in line with the competition, including some of its rivals from premium brands.
Ford estimated a range of up to 500 kilometers (about 310.69 mi) on a full battery for the GT, which is less than the model with the extended range package that we once drove. It requires 26 kWh for every 100 kilometers (ca. 62 miles) in our real-life test. The latter included bumper-to-bumper city traffic, as well as other unfortunate traffic conditions, along with occasional moments when we floored it in the Untamed mode.
Turning the heater on did not make a big dent in the overall range, but the vehicle was a bit pessimistic with its estimate. I prefer to be surprised by a bigger accomplished range in real life than be disappointed by an overly optimistic estimate.
With the cabin preconditioned by the folks at Ford before we left, the vehicle had 97% remaining charge, and it estimated a range of 270 kilometers (about 167.77 mi). We drove it for 170 km (about 105.63 mi), and the vehicle then estimated we could still go another 130 km (about 80.78 mi).
The reason for that is regenerative braking, which cannot be estimated at the start of the trip. It also depends on your driving style, as well as traffic, just like in a conventional vehicle, except that you get to charge the battery when slowing down in the Mach-E.
If you are interested in getting one, you should know that the Mach-E GT is the most expensive in its range. You need to pay big bucks to get one of these, and you may be better off with a dual-motor variant that has "just" over 350 horsepower. It is enough for daily driving duties, trust me.
These front seats, though, as well as all that power may sweeten the deal. It is just like in a conventional Mustang. You can get one with the look and overall shape, as well as reasonable power at a price, and you need to pay more if you want more power, special trim, and other amenities. The example that we drove had a Panorama Roof, as Ford calls it, as a notable optional extra. The rest was included with various packages that came with the configuration of the vehicle. The starting price of one like it is EUR 77,800 (ca. $82,699) at the time of the test, which is not quite cheap.
Roundup
The GT version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E is for those who were considering a Tesla Model Y, but want something that looks better, feels more familiar to a conventional vehicle, or even both, without missing out on the whole electric vehicle experience.
Just like Teslas, there are updates that improve the way it charges, as well as a few other aspects. The Mach-E GT lacked the software issues encountered in the Volkswagen ID models that we drove before it. The software on the multimedia unit worked without a flaw, and the overall impression of the vehicle is positive.
After driving it, you can understand why it is the best-selling EV in the Ford range, despite its price, which is not exactly affordable. With a carefully selected lease, you may get away with one of these at a reasonable monthly payment, while also enjoying a car with more power than the average Mustang, along with key styling cues of the iconic nameplate.
In a way, you can think of it as an EV that is inspired by the Mustang, which it is, and it does that without disrespecting the Mustang. Sure, it has the name and risks diluting the brand, but would you rather have the Mustang continue to exist, with the Mach-E as its cousin, or die because it was not electrified at all and just get replaced by a range of EVs that have nothing to do with it?
In that context, I think we can all get behind the Mustang Mach-E, GT trim or not.
Pros and cons
Pros:
- A roomy, Mustang-inspired SUV with zero tailpipe emissions
- Practical interior, adequate comfort
- Drives like a Mustang in SUV form, in a good way
- Has a frunk and a trunk, and plenty of storage space inside
- Nice audio system with the Bang & Olufsen setup, easy-to-understand infotainment unit
Cons:
- Might upset Mustang purists (this is a con only if you care what people on the Internet think)
- It weighs 2.2 tons, and you will feel it when getting on the brakes before a corner
- You can get a conventional Mustang for less money, even one with a V8, if that is what you desire
- It comes from a mass-market brand at a premium price, which may accelerate depreciation
- The lower corners of the multimedia screen could have had a bit more padding, as you may strike them with your leg when climbing onboard