What If Porsche Built Nothing but Trucks After Its Heavy Tank and Tractor Days?

Traditionally known as Porsche, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG was, from the beginning (and still is, partially), a German automotive company focused on high-performance sports cars.
Located in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, it is truly one of the greatest automakers of all time – and also one of the most profitable. And now it is selling just about everything, including two-door sports cars (718 and 911 icons), sedans (Panamera), crossover SUVs (Macan, Cayenne), and EVs (Taycan).
Hey, (at one time) they were even involved with tanks and tractors, but the truth is that no premium pickup truck has ever lived the Porsche lifestyle. At least, until now, that is. For all of you raising an inquisitive eyebrow, the company built the VK 45.01 (P), also known as the Tiger (P) or Porsche Tiger as a gasoline-electric heavy-duty tank prototype design during the Second World War, but that was abandoned in favor of the Henschel rival which resulted in the Tiger I design.
Later on, the Tiger (P) hulls morphed into the Ferdinand heavy tank destroyer type, and after later upgrades, it became the ‘Elefant’ of the German Wehrmacht Panzerjäger, during WWII. As for the Porsche tractors, those have been long chronicled and storied examples can also be found for sale now and then – both in restored and heavily modified form.
But returning to the issue of new and historic Porsche workhorse pickup trucks, those are solely a figment of imagination stemming from the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists. And their AI tool sidekicks, on this occasion. So, meet the pixel master better known as automotive.ai on social media, who thinks that AI CGI skills are good enough to help Porsche lead a novel (or old) workhorse lifestyle. The digital creator of “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence” has a penchant for quirky ideas that involve entire brands.
And in the past, we have seen bonkers thoughts about cool Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 ‘Yellow Raptor’ school buses, Rolls-Royce semi-trailer trucks, ‘Cadillacura’ makes, and many more. This time around, his efforts center around a singular brand – Porsche – and its potential fame and fortune if the German carmaker was actually a Ram-style truck-focused manufacturer of pickups all the time.
Interestingly, the spotlight is not solely on contemporary models, such as the full-size Cayenne Baja-oriented lifted truck, the 911 Ute (coupe utility), or the compact/mid-size sporty Macan pickup. Instead, there is also an interesting, potentially EV-centric idea conspicuously placed inside a CGI automotive presentation (the minty example). Plus, there are many more Porsche pickup trucks from the virtual past, with some of them easily recognizable yet (some) others so darn obscure that only diehard fans can identify from where the CGI mashups originated.
