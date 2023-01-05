The Ford F-Series Sold 653,957 Pickup Trucks in 2022, Chevrolet Silverado Ranked Second

More on this:

1 Adventurous Couple Builds Amazing Overlander Tiny Home from Scratch

2 New York City's New, All-Electric Garbage Trucks Can't Handle the Heavy Snow

3 Driving an Armored Truck Is Like Ruling the Road Against All the Other Vehicles Around You

4 Subaru Baja Digitally Revived With Crosstrek Styling to Battle the Maverick and Santa Cruz

5 Abandoned 1960s Dodge Farm Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Roars Back to Life