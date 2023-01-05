The Ford F-Series Sold 653,957 Pickup Trucks in 2022, Chevrolet Silverado Ranked Second

Full-size pickups are the backbone of the U.S. automotive industry. 2022 was a hit-and-miss year for the largest of trucks, with misses dominating the leaderboard. For example, the Ford F-Series moved 653,957 units in the 12-month period, down 9.9 percent from 726,004 pickups in 2021.
The grand total includes 15,617 examples of the F-150 Lightning. Heavy trucks are listed separately in the Ford Motor Company’s report. From 14,202 units two years ago, deliveries dropped to 13,539 units in 2022.
That’s 667,496 workhorses under the Dearborn-based automaker’s belt, a far cry from the 808,057 full-size trucks sold by General Motors last year. As the headline implies, the half-ton Silverado is General Motors’ gold egg-laying goose, moving 324,603 pickups as opposed to 380,715 in 2021.
The medium-duty Silverado fell from 9,991 to 9,895 units, but on the upside, the heavy-duty Silverado improved 35.7 percent year over year. More specifically, it sold 188,751 trucks compared to 139,059 in 2021.
Available in light- and heavy-duty forms, the GMC Sierra moved 142,404 half-ton pickups and 99,118 heavy-duty pickups. The Sierra HD posted the segment’s best year-over-year improvement, namely 40.4 percent.
Ram ended 2022 with 468,344 trucks to its name, down 18 percent from the 569,388 it sold in 2021. Ram offers both the previous- and current-generation 1500 in the United States of America, choosing to keep the previous-generation 1500 alive instead of developing a mid-size truck. Given that Stellantis owns Jeep, and Jeep offers the Gladiator with a 1500-inspired rear end, the brand-new Dakota isn’t completely off the table.
Fourth on the leaderboard, the Toyota Tundra improved 27.2 percent over 2021, selling 104,246 versus 81,959 copies. Nissan is dead last in the ranking, with Titan deliveries topping 15,063 versus 27,406 in 2021.
The Titan is doing so bad that Nissan is expected to discontinue its half-ton pickup for good in 2024 or 2025 at the latest. The Titan is currently available from $39,700 sans freight with max towing and payload rated at 2,408 and 11,033 pounds (make that 1,092 and 5,004 kilograms).
The V6-only Tundra is one of two full-size pickups currently available with a hybrid option, the other one being the F-150. Their most basic of specifications retails at $37,685 and $33,695 for the 2023 model year. The Ram 1500 Classic is going for $30,235 right off the bat, making it slightly more expensive than mid-sized alternatives. The Jeep Gladiator, however, is more expensive than both the 1500 Classic and $37,090 1500.
The Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD are currently priced at $36,300 and $41,500 plus destination charge. Over at GMC, the half-ton and heavy-duty Sierra kick off at $37,200 and $42,200. Last but certainly not least, the Ford Motor Company’s all-electric truck is more expensive than ever. The work-oriented Pro is $55,974, and the Platinum costs $96,874.
