General Motors Is America's 2022 Sales King, For Now

General Motors (GM) sold over 2.2 million vehicles in 2022 through its four U.S. brands. Toyota’s almost 10% decline in new car sales gave the crown to the Detroit-based conglomerate. Ford, however, hasn’t released its numbers yet.
General Motors is once again championing U.S. light-vehicle sales. The company’s four brands had a great Q4 of 2022 – they sold 41.8% more cars than in the same period of 2021. Out of the four brands owned by GM, Cadillac impressed with its quarterly year-over-year (YoY) growth of 74.8%.
Chevrolet (+43,9%) and GMC (+42.3%) quickly followed with improved quarterly YoY results, while Buick registered a 6.5% loss. Still, Q4 of 2022 showed that Americans like what GM is doing. Chevrolet sold 408,991 units, while GMC sent out 143,645 models.
The 12-month data, however, reveals that Chevrolet is leading the charge at GM. The brand sold 80,358 more cars in 2022 than it did in 2021, which amounts to a 5.7% positive change.
Looking at the bigger picture, General Motors sold 2,258,283 vehicles in 2022. That’s 2.5% more than the 2021 sales results. This is great news for the company because its closest competitor – Toyota – sold only 2,108,455 cars in 2022, 9.6% less than in 2021. The company now aims to have 30 EVs on sale globally by 2025.
Stellantis, with its 14 brands, completes the podium on the third spot with 1,553,485 units sold. The 2022 sales result represents a 12.9% YoY contraction, considering the company sold almost 1.8 million vehicles in 2021.
The battle for the top three was very close to ending differently. The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, almost had a great year. They sold 1,474,224 vehicles in 2022, which amounts to a 1% drop in YoY sales.
Ford – the automaker with the most U.S. recalls – may change these statistics when it announces the company’s sales performance. The brand’s F-Series and other trucks have been widely popular and subject to intense online debates because of dubious dealer practices. But, in 2021, Ford (including Lincoln) sold around 1.7 million vehicles, which represented a YoY loss of approximately 7%.
Besides Ford, Volvo, Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Land Rover haven’t yet published their 2022 sales results.
Honda had a struggling year. The company posted a 32.9% YoY sales change in 2022. It sold under one million cars.
A fun statistic is brought here by Rivian, whose YoY sales performance increased in 2022 by 12,983.3%.
Finally, a year marked by dealership hikes, parts shortages, multiple price increases from the factory, supply chain issues, little to no cars sitting on the dealer lot, and other issues couldn’t have led to a great year for most brands. Americans bought 10,634,244 new vehicles in 2022. That’s over 10% less than what the car market brought in 2021, according to Autonews.
