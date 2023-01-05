2024 Tesla Model 2 ‘Liftback Sedan’ Kidnaps the Virtual Soul of a Genesis GV60

Tesla is always in the news. Either because Elon Musk did this or that, due to its latest sales fortunes or downfalls, or because the rumor mill just keeps thinking about that affordable, $25k hatchback.
The former California-based, now headquartered in Austin, Texas, multinational automotive and clean energy company will soon have vehicle-related (not just economics-based) news to flaunt. As such, their 2023 Investor Day is scheduled on March 1st, and the rumored strategy discussions will also hit the critical point of model expansion plans and the arrival of a next-generation architecture.
Hopefully, that potentially means the rumor mill was also right about Tesla being poised to reveal the impending start of construction of its latest gigafactory in Mexico, where it will also have the cheap workforce to eventually produce a more affordable automobile than the $47k base Model 3. However, do not expect anyone to still believe the American company will be capable of delivering a $25k affordable EV.
After all, they were not even capable of starting the production and sales of their hyped Cybertruck – some two+ years since it was originally unveiled. No worries, though, as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists moves a lot faster than that. And we can easily take the example of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to assume the CGI task of imagining a little, affordable ‘Tesla Model 2.’
Labeled as a sedan – though it’s borderline a plain hatchback and only remotely passable as a liftback saloon, perhaps – the CGI expert’s first project for 2023 may look a bit too familiar to some Genesis fans. That would be because the author used the Genesis GV60 battery electric compact luxury crossover SUV produced by the premium Hyundai subsidiary starting last year and sold for the 2023 model year in North America.
The latter was developed based on the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP architecture (shared with Ioniq 5 and 6 or the Kia EV6) and is motivated by a 77.4 kWh battery pack with RWD (225 hp), AWD (314 hp), and performance AWD (429 hp) powertrain options. However, most likely the author intended this Model 2 – which uses the well-known, minimalist Tesla design in a surprisingly subtle manner – with something more along the lines of the RWD Tesla Model 3 powertrain.
That one promises casual range and performance figures for the electric sedan, including up to 272 miles (438 km) of range on a single battery charge, a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than six seconds, plus a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Which, earnestly, does not sound too shabby for a smaller ‘Tesla Model 2,’ either. Right?
