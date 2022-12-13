2023 Genesis GV60 Gets World's First Face-Recognition Tech, Rendering Keys Useless

More on this:

1 2023 Genesis GV60 Earns the Top Safety Pick+ Award From the IIHS

2 Atacama Copper 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance With Low Mileage Up for Grabs

3 Genesis GV60 Drag Races EV Rivals, C7 Corvette Z51 Says "Do You Feel Lucky, Punk?"

4 First Genesis GV60 Delivered Stateside, Flaunts 248-Mile Driving Range

5 Genesis GV60 Launches in the U.S. With Features That You Probably Love Your Smartphone For