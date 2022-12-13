2023 Genesis GV60 Gets World's First Face-Recognition Tech, Rendering Keys Useless

Genesis has made the GV60 much smarter for the 2023 model year by introducing new technology features, including a world-first face-recognition system that uses a sensor with deep-learning image processing controller.
This gizmo allows owners to leave the digital and physical keys at home, as the vehicle reads their face and automatically unlocks the door. An LED indicator is located on the B pillar, and provides visual feedback on the status of the car. All data is encrypted, stored locally, and managed via the Human-Machine Interface.
Setting it up is easy, as all users have to do is access the dedicated app, and use the physical key once in order to set up their profile. Subsequently, the biometric data will allow them access inside, with the face-recognition for the keyless entry, and the fingerprint to start it. This gives them a “stress-free driving experience,” Genesis says, and comes in handy for outdoor activities where carrying a physical key can be a hassle.
Another novelty for the 2023 Genesis GV60 is the new Digital Key feature, which allows owners to lock and unlock their rides using their smartphones and/or smartwatches. The digital key can be shared with up to three additional users, no matter how far away they are from the car, and they can set various restrictions that limit what guests can do.
The comfort of the electric crossover has been enhanced by making the heated front and rear seats, with a massage function for the driver, standard on all trim levels. The heated steering wheel, which is electrically adjustable and has a memory function, is offered at no extra cost too, and the new Air Purification System has been introduced as well. The ambient lighting has been extended to the lower parts of the cabin, and rounds off the updates for 2023.
Setting it up is easy, as all users have to do is access the dedicated app, and use the physical key once in order to set up their profile. Subsequently, the biometric data will allow them access inside, with the face-recognition for the keyless entry, and the fingerprint to start it. This gives them a “stress-free driving experience,” Genesis says, and comes in handy for outdoor activities where carrying a physical key can be a hassle.
Another novelty for the 2023 Genesis GV60 is the new Digital Key feature, which allows owners to lock and unlock their rides using their smartphones and/or smartwatches. The digital key can be shared with up to three additional users, no matter how far away they are from the car, and they can set various restrictions that limit what guests can do.
The comfort of the electric crossover has been enhanced by making the heated front and rear seats, with a massage function for the driver, standard on all trim levels. The heated steering wheel, which is electrically adjustable and has a memory function, is offered at no extra cost too, and the new Air Purification System has been introduced as well. The ambient lighting has been extended to the lower parts of the cabin, and rounds off the updates for 2023.