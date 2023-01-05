Nasty, Minty Chevy C10 Stepside on 28s and Pink, Widebody C8 Are CGI Power Rangers

My mind is probably playing teenage superhero tricks on me these early days of 2023, and these two quirky digital projects could not help but fetch minty and pink Power Rangers visions.
Well, truth be told, the year has not started all too well. Much of North America is still reeling from that disastrous holiday winter storm, actors are getting severely injured trying to clear snow, and the man, the legend, the phenom himself (Ken Block) has fallen due to a snowmobile-related accident.
Plus, I am not all too impressed with what major automakers have mustered for this year’s CES in Las Vegas. It is as if I am seeing the spectrum of 2020 all over the automotive events calendar, all over again. Hopefully, we can all be a bit more cheerful going forward, and with renewed dreams and hopes – even if only virtually.
As such, I take solace in the imaginative realm of digital automotive artists, yet again. This is where all automotive dreams can become an alternate universe ‘reality,’ no matter how quirky they feel. And believe me, they’re odder than a three-eyed turtle, if you ask me. So, without further ado, let us check out the initial CGI work done by musartwork and 412donklife for the early days of 2023.
Let us start with the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label, who has been extremely prolific since I last checked up on his CGI progress on social media. So, after that candy-wrapped ’87 Pontiac Firebird that rode virtually donk on gold ‘cheeseball’ Daytons, the author also churned out a Ford Police Interceptor Utility on gold wire-spoke big-lipped wheels, a bloody orange-outrageous Ram 1500 TRX carrying a 2023 KTM 125 SX equally slapped with not-so-matching Forgiatos, or a wrapped Mercedes-AMG GT R ‘Brabus edition.’ Oh, and this, a minty-fresh Chevy C10 Stepside!
Naturally, it is equally outrageous, as it sits tucked on 28-inch Billet Specialties aftermarket wheels and rides slammed on Flo Airride MFG (it’s an Air Lift Performance brand) – and it quickly made me think of the Green Power Ranger. No worries, I quickly found him a Pink Power Ranger-worthy pair with help from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs and a dedicated, JDM-passionate virtual automotive designer in his spare time.
He graced us with the vision of a pink C8 Chevy Corvette outfitted with a stanced attitude and a pink-and-white widebody atmosphere that would probably make any Barbie-car collector brimming with joy and desire. Alas, luckily for some – sadly for others, depending on your POV, all these are merely wishful thinking. Over and out, now I am off looking for more CGI cars to associate with the Red, Blue, Black, or Yellow Power Rangers.
