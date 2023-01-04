The Life and Legacy of Ken Block: Rallycross Star, YouTube Phenom, Drift King

This automotive year should have started a lot better than 2022, complete with the cool introductions that occurred during the international tech days of CES 2023. Instead, on January 2nd, disaster struck.
In yet another Lady Winter-related accident (our hopes and prayers also go to actor Jeremy Renner, who had a serious snowplow incident), I walked in on the news that the man, the legend, the rallycross star, WRC driver, social media phenomenon, entrepreneur, and drift king (among many others) – Ken Block – was no more! Sadness and sorrow cannot even begin to describe what I felt during those first moments of reluctant acceptance of the ugly truth.
The 55-year-old American professional rally driver (November 21, 1967 – January 2, 2023) passed away in a snowmobile accident and his family (wife Lucy and three children) continues to be grief-struck beyond measure. Of note, I really hope that everyone will try to observe and respect their privacy, so as not to tint the life and legacy of a worldwide racing icon with the trifle search for trendiness. Seriously, I know everyone wants to pay homage – but please do so in a most delicate manner.
Everyone around the world who has anything to do with the wizarding world of the automotive industry has probably heard about Kenneth Paul Block. And while his untimely passing away is still way too fresh to cast aside, all I really want is to celebrate his (cool) life and (monster) legacy as a rally and rallycross star, ‘tame’ WRC driver (for the Hoonigan Racing Division – formerly the Monster World Rally Team), YouTube and overall social media phenom, as well as a Gymkhana-style drift king.
During his life, Block was also one of the co-founders of DC Shoes, co-owner of Hoonigan Industries, HHIC (Head Hoonigan in Charge) at the company, a competent action sports fan (he competed in skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross, among others), a great entrepreneur and overall promoter of the automotive industry, as well as a proud husband and dad. There is no need to read between the lines about that last part, as there are countless samples of his human kindness even towards strangers, let alone those who were closest to his heart.
WRC, and rallycross visions were fulfilled with the help of a few automotive brands.
Thus, over the years, Ken Block maintained a deeply satisfying (for everyone, including the wider audience) relationship with major JDM, U.S., and European brands. Everything began with the Subaru WRX STI, and we mean that in the most expansive way possible – both in terms of rallying and the iconic Gymkhana series. The latter starred two episodes with the legendary Japanese AWD machine, followed by a lengthy relationship with the Blue Oval of the Big Detroit Three. In terms of Gymkhanas and other related stuff, there were Fiesta, Focus, RS Cosworth, as well as Mustang ‘Hoonicorn’ and F-150 ‘Hoonitruck’ shenanigans.
On a side note, Block apparently also holds the fastest snowcat world record with the Ford ‘RaptorTrax.’ Naturally, that is just one of his many feats of wonder, alongside Subaru, Ford, then again Subaru (for the Travis Pastrana Gymkhana takeover), and most recently Audi, with the latter relationship highlighting the EV revolution. Frankly, the only thing I think he did not do with anything on wheels, slides, or tracks is a Moon drift. Otherwise, he nailed just about everything on everyone’s automotive bucket list…
A true visionary with incredible motorsport, Gymkhana, social media, video game, and automotive aftermarket fame, Ken Block was a well-accomplished human being, and he is also said to have had an “infectious smile,” according to ex-Formula One driver Jenson Button. Last, but not least, maybe people will take solace and comfort in knowing that Ken Block was already preparing – like any other loving father – for the timeless passing of the baton. So, I am just going to say rest in peace Ken Block, wherever you are now, and leave you with his wild ‘Go Fast Risk Every Thang’ story of the 2022 rally season, plus the teaser for his 16-year-old daughter Lia’s transformation of her 1985 Audi Ur-Quattro.
