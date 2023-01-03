Jeremy Renner Undergoes Surgery After Serious Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, best known to fans as Hawkeye in the Avengers cinematic universe, is currently in hospital, after suffering what his rep described as a “weather-related accident” on January 1. On Monday, Renner underwent a second surgical intervention related to the accident.
The accident occurred on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and Renner was the only party involved, his publicist has revealed. The actor lives at a ranch near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, where he has a very impressive collection of cars, truck, firetrucks, mobile homes, and assorted gear, including several snowplows that he often uses in the winter to clear his driveway and the neighboring roads.
On the first day of the New Year, the area was hit by a massive snowstorm, and Renner was out in one of these snowplows to try and clear a path that would allow people to move around the community. He was injured and lost a significant amount of blood, and was eventually airlifted to a hospital. A neighbor who saw the accident applied a tourniquet on Renner’s leg, which had been smashed when the machine rolled over him.
The actor’s publicist says that Renner has underwent a second surgical intervention and remains in intensive care. He has suffered extensive injuries to his legs and blunt chest trauma, and he is in critical but stable condition. His family is by his side, and no other details regarding his condition have been made public as of the time of press.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement to CNN says. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
According to online reports, Renner had taken out one of the smaller snowplows on his property, a PistenBully made by German manufacturer Kassbohrer. There’s no mention of the model Renner owns, but this snowgroomer comes in several flavors suitable for a variety of needs, from the smaller 100 model to the larger, more powerful, and newer 600 variation, which is described as “more than a snowplow.”
Jeremy Renner is not a novice when it comes to heavy machinery, which gives credence to reports that the safety features on the snowgroomer failed, which led to the accident. When he’s not starring in big-budget Hollywood movies or critically acclaimed indies, he runs a conversion business and even has a dedicated show on Disney+. The aforementioned collection he has on the property counts on over 200 odd vehicles, most of which he’s fixed up and converted himself.
