This Summer, Play With a $396 Hoonicorn and Dream You're an Electric Ken Block

Ken Block is no longer associated with the Gymkhana that made him famous all over the world but still pursues all sorts of American dream-style endeavors. One of them, Hoonigan, is responsible for all sorts of crazy shenanigans.
While Ken Block was off having some bad luck at Pikes Peak in his stunning 1,400 Porsche Hoonipigasus, the Hoonigan team was unabated in performing the craziest unprepped drag races out there. But that’s not all, as it turns out – because in between monster quarter-mile runs they also found time for something that even kids could enjoy. But their automotive aficionado parents, as well.
And it is all because we are dealing with a partnership between Hoonigan (co-owned by Ken Block, where he is also HHIC – Head Hoonigan in Charge) and Team Associated (the world champion of R/C cars) where the two enterprises have come up with a cheap version of the world-famous Hoonicorn vintage Ford Mustang build.
Yep, they brought out the infamous Hoonicorn in radio-controlled form by way of a 1/10th scale 4WD electric replica with all the right stuff in the usual place: a fully printed and decal-plenty Hoonicorn V2 livery, replica American Racing VF503 wheels, and an all-new 4WD Apex2 chassis. Naturally, everything is wrapped up in one complete package that is available for exactly $395.99 without any additional accessories.
It does come with the fully assembled chassis and electronics, plus a radio transmitter and receiver, but one also must snatch a few additional items, like four AA batteries, a LiPo-compatible battery charger, as well as a 7.4V or 11.1V LiPo battery pack (“shorty” with T-Plug connector). Now, all that remains to be done is secure the Hoonicorn copy, pack up on a couple of battery packs (because we all know that range anxiety is a sure fun-stopper on R/C cars), and then go out in the park to dream you’re an electrified Ken Block…
