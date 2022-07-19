This Summer, Play With a $396 Hoonicorn and Dream You're an Electric Ken Block

More on this:

1 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Hole-Shots 1,200-WHP Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Gets Demolished

2 This 1974 500-HP Mini Cooper Is the Perfect Example of Big Things Come in Small Packages

3 Actress Inanna Sarkis Learns How To Do Donuts in an E36 Drift Car at the Hoonigan Burnyard

4 1969 Camaro SS Becomes the Hoonicorn in Alternate Reality, Looks Just Right

5 14-Year Old Lia Block Drives the Hoonicorn One Last Time, Gaps a MR2