Next-Gen Lambo Huracan Gets Unofficially Revealed, Has Fitting CGI Backdrop

Lamborghini – just like most automakers out there – is fittingly preoccupied with anything that can be taken off the beaten path these days.
As such, at least in the real world, we are getting only stuff like the Lambo Urus Performante playing in the dirt in Rally mode, while the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is allegedly so enticing that even Santa went undercover and traded his signature reindeer-powered sleigh for the (mild) off-road ready V10 supercar. Yeah, these were all promo stunts, so maybe it’s better to think outside the box for a second.
For example, some folks might be eager to find out when the next-generation Aventador and Huracan models are coming. And they may be so impatient they even contemplate taking matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush – as is the wild case with the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
And a good case in point could be made about the Lambo Huracan, courtesy of Czech Republic-based pixel master Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media. He now returns to his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars after previously paying a ‘Hoonicorn’ tribute to the man, the star, the legend (Ken Block), playing with the ‘poor man’s’ 911 Dakar – aka a Skoda Scala Buggy – or turning his favorite ‘Stang, the 2005 Ford Mustang GT, into a partial widebody yet thoroughly slammed pony hero.
Now, though, he is back in the mood for commissioned work, and the first order of business for 2023 was to visit an Italian tourist attraction, judging by the CGI background used for the digital, unofficial introduction of the all-new, next-generation Lamborghini Huracan. The original, current (and real-world) V10-powered two-door sports car has been around since 2014 and if the Aventador’s lifetime is any indication, we are not going to see its successor at least until next year, probably posing as a 2025MY hero.
Meanwhile, this informal interpretation is already here for those who are eager to imagine a successor. Not much in the way of details has been offered by the author, so we can only speculate based on the feisty green looks that it is not the base LP but rather something cooler, perhaps in the same vein as the current Huracan STO.
After all, it does sport a fleshed-out aerodynamic package, a lowered stance, lots of contrasting black details, and perhaps even some active aero bits and pieces. If our two cents on the matter are of any importance, the roof scoop is a clear indication (along with the mid-height position of the exhaust outlets) that the CGI expert fully intended this as a legacy representative of the ICE world. Plus, it does not have a charging port, so it’s not even a PHEV. Maybe a hybrid, then?
