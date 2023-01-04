Watch the Lamborghini Urus Performante Play in the Dirt in Rally Mode

Prior to its unveiling in August 2022 for the 2023 model year, a camouflaged Urus Performante set a record at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb. The fastest series-production sport utility vehicle to reach the summit was designed primarily for on-road use, but as expected of the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Performante can handle itself off road as well.

35 photos