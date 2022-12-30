Verde Turbine Lambo Aventador Ultimae Roadster Sure Knows How to Use Orange

Lamborghini is at a crossroads. Its new ultra-luxury super-SUV Urus versions (Performante, Urus S) are about to hit the market early next year and the Huracan Sterrato is following in their mild off-roading footsteps.
As such, with all that – and the fact they just ceased production of the Aventador flagship, you might think that a crossover lifestyle is all that Italy’s exotic Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer is craving. Luckily, that is not the case, as the flagship sports car’s successor has been recently caught on camera while undergoing the traditional development prototype trials.
As for the rest of the world, well, they still have some unresolved business with the mid-engine AWD V12 sports car that was produced from early 2011 to late (September) 2022. The Aventador went through numerous incarnations over a little more than a decade, including the original LP 700-4 (coupe and roadster), SuperVeloce LP 750-4, S LP 740-4, SVJ LP 770-4, and Ultimae LP 780-4 – all of them also with or without an open top.
Plus, not to mention the variety of special editions (J, Dreamliner, Anniversario, SVJ 63, and more). Alas, those are less frequent than, let’s say, even an LP 780-4 Ultimae, which has only been produced in 350 examples for the coupe and 250 units for the Roadster version. Speaking of mid-engine V12-powered sports cars that will forcefully blow the wind in your hair even if you’re as bald as a light bulb, here is the self-described “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, showing us why the Aventador will go down in history.
In aftermarket history, that is. Put swiftly, they have “another Lamborghini Ultimae (that) is ready to turn some heads!” And we could not agree more, frankly. So, the crazy, bonkers, wedge-shaped, mind-blowing supercar (is it obvious that we love this representative of the old ICE guard?) seen here is a Verde Turbine Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster that went inside the aftermarket shop’s customization and personalization ‘Batcave’ to come out even cooler than before.
There are very few details regarding the modifications but at least we know that it now rides posh on a set of C35 Composite aftermarket wheels from ANRKY Wheels, all dressed up in a neat gold shade. There are also new lowering Novitec Group springs behind the wheel and brake assembly, plus a rascal’s voice courtesy of the iPE Exhaust swap.
And that is about all, folks, if we do not also count the carbon fiber details on the wheels or the contrasting orange bits and pieces. By the way, speaking of the latter hue, you may also want to glance at the proper way of ‘how not to use’ this particular shade on a car – with the instructive material brought to us (and embedded second below) courtesy of Forgiato Designs.
