Scoop: Lamborghini Aventador Successor Caught on Camera by Supercar Stalker

As the Aventador era has come to an end with the Ultimae swansong, Lamborghini can now concentrate on its next flagship supercar, whose name is still unknown. Prototypes of the upcoming model have made their way to the World Wide Web on many occasions these past few months, and the latest to have been snapped were spotted next to the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility in Italy.
The camouflage does a great job at hiding the new design, and no one who is not directly involved in its development knows what it will look like. Or at least that’s what we thought until recently, because it appears that the Raging Bull recently hosted an event attended by VIPs, and they were reportedly shown an uncamouflaged pre-production car.
This probably means that the first batch destined for assembly has been spoken for, but we could be mistaken. And speaking of putting together Lamborghini’s next-gen flagship supercar, it might happen as of 2024. Still, contradicting reports speak about a possible 2023 unveiling, so it should be a few months to a year away from revealing its styling to the entire world in an official environment.
Sporting a split-headlamp treatment by the looks of it, it has a more sculpted profile, and much more aggressive lines compared to its predecessor. The wedge shape hasn’t gone anywhere, as it is a signature trait of all supercars born in Sant’Agata Bolognese. At the rear, it has Y-shaped lighting units, and one of the prototypes scooped recently had a pair of weird exhaust tips that won’t make their way to the production model, as they are likely reserved for the testing and fine-tuning stage of the development process.
As it has been confirmed several times, the Aventador’s replacement will feature a V12 engine, with electric assistance. This will be the model’s first fully-electrified production car, and if the latest rumors hold water, then it should have a combined output that will make the Aventador SVJ seem slow. Reports speak about between 800 and 900 horsepower in total, and likely a short electric range of a few miles provided by the small battery pack whose capacity is yet unknown.
In addition to the electrified flagship model, Lamborghini is also preparing a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus. This is expected to launch in the coming months, and it will complete the company’s high-riding vehicle lineup, joining the S and Performante versions. We would not rule out additional special editions based on it, and its brethren. The successor to the Aventador will be followed by the Huracan replacement. This one is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 too, or 2024 at the latest, so there is a lot to look for at Lamborghini when it comes to new model launches.
