Aventador-Replacing 2023 Lamborghini V12 Supercar Flaunts High Voltage Stickers

Few automakers evoke automotive viscerality like the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Italian outfit refuses to run with the pack by keeping the naturally-aspirated V12 alive in the Aventador’s replacement, which is due to launch next year with a brand-new mill. But as opposed to its forerunner, the yet-to-be-named flagship is a plug-in hybrid.
Although it’s hard to understand why Lamborghini spends a plethora of euros for the development of the company’s third-generation V12, there are two reasons for going plug-in hybrid. First of all, Ferrari and McLaren have already proven how much of a performance boost the plug-in setup offers. But more importantly, emission laws in Europe have forced Lamborghini’s engineers to integrate the plug-in hybrid setup to minimize the carbon dioxide output.
Last year, for example, automakers were required to average 95 grams of CO2 across their fleets. Anything over the sweet spot is fined 95 euros per additional gram of CO2 multiplied by the number of cars the automaker in question sold in the European Union that year. Come 2025, the Euro 7 emission standard will make business even harder for the entire industry.
Spied from every angle, the prototype in the photo gallery is gifted with the wedge-shaped styling language that made Lamborghini a household name in the first place. Covered in high voltage stickers, the camouflaged prototype also boasts carbon-ceramic brakes, massive air intakes on the rear fenders, door-mounted side mirrors, and a center-tipped exhaust system flanked by redesigned taillamps. It’s also easy to notice that Lamborghini didn’t even bother fitting an engine hood glass over that marvelous V12. The location of the coolant reservoir also suggests they’re still working on that engine.
A massive rear diffuser and a deck-mounted spoiler also need to be mentioned. Gifted with a dual-clutch transmission rather than the automated manual of the Aventador, the all-new flagship has also been confirmed with a hybrid motor by the current motorsports head and former chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani. That motor likely drives the front axle, assisting the V12 off the line and under hard acceleration. Of course, we can also expect a little all-electric range. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is the closest rival we can think of, can go 25 kilometers (16 miles) on the WLTP.
