Overseas Supercars Take On Canada's Mission Raceway Park, It's Anyone's Game

The Nissan GT-R has been doing all sorts of tricks since production commenced, back in 2007. This is one of the oldest cars on sale today, and at the end of the year, it will blow 15 (!) candles off its birthday cake.
Nonetheless, for a ride that originally came out to put the Porsche 911 in its corner, the GT-R has constantly evolved, with the Japanese automaker refining it and giving it more power over the years.
In the latest Nismo, which enjoys 600 hp and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm) from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a sub-3-second affair, and even the most humble version can give you an adrenalin rush.
As for its ad-hoc rival on that particular day, at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, it was a Lamborghini Huracan. By the looks of it, it is a Performante, and if that is the case, then you are looking at 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) produced by its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.
Performance is on par with its rival born in the Land of the Rising Sun, with the official spec sheet revealing 2.9 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration and a 201 mph (325 kph) top speed.
There is simply no way of knowing if either of the two has received any work to make it punchier, but even so, the race concluded with an obvious winner. So, do you think the Raging Bull can hold its ground against the Godzilla, or is the latter simply superior? With that thought in mind, we will let you watch the short video that recently made its way to the web, yet not before mentioning another drag race shown in the second part, of a McLaren 570S taking on a Porsche 911.
