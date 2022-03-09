Do Svidaniya, Exotics: Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini Suspending All Deliveries to Russia

With Russia getting hit by sanctions at an unprecedented level, it was only a matter of time before even the most exclusive carmakers joined the rest of the world in abandoning that market. The first to pull out were major parent companies, such as Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen and Toyota, but now, we’re seeing supercar brands following suit, which has got to hurt if you’re an oligarch.
That’s right, Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari have all stopped doing business with Russia, while the latter two (the Italian brands) have also committed to support Ukrainians in need via donations and will collaborate with the Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency.
“Due to the current situation, Porsche has stopped the delivery of its vehicles to Russia with immediate effect. With the extensive interruption of its business activities in Russia, Porsche is basing its decisions on the overall situation, which is characterized by great uncertainty and the current upheavals,” said the German brand in an official statement.
Porsche is represented in no fewer than 20 Russian cities, with a total of 26 Porsche Centers. Last year alone, the carmaker sold 6,262 vehicles in Russia, with the Cayenne proving to be the most popular model there (3,431 units). The Macan was the second most popular (1,413 units), while the 911 found 375 customers.
Moving on to Lamborghini, they’re preparing a donation to the UN Refugee Aid, with the money to be forwarded directly to the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), which has been active in Ukraine since 2014.
“In light of the current situation, business with Russia has been put on hold,” said Automobili Lamborghini in a short press release.
As for Ferrari, they’re suspending the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice, while also pledging to donate one million Euros ($1.1 million) to support Ukrainians in need.
“Ferrari stands alongside everyone in Ukraine affected by this ongoing humanitarian crisis,” stated company CEO, Benedetto Vigna. “While we hope for a rapid return to dialogue and a peaceful solution, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of everyone affected. Our thoughts and support go out to them. We are playing our small part alongside the institutions that are bringing immediate relief to this situation.”
“Due to the current situation, Porsche has stopped the delivery of its vehicles to Russia with immediate effect. With the extensive interruption of its business activities in Russia, Porsche is basing its decisions on the overall situation, which is characterized by great uncertainty and the current upheavals,” said the German brand in an official statement.
Porsche is represented in no fewer than 20 Russian cities, with a total of 26 Porsche Centers. Last year alone, the carmaker sold 6,262 vehicles in Russia, with the Cayenne proving to be the most popular model there (3,431 units). The Macan was the second most popular (1,413 units), while the 911 found 375 customers.
Moving on to Lamborghini, they’re preparing a donation to the UN Refugee Aid, with the money to be forwarded directly to the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), which has been active in Ukraine since 2014.
“In light of the current situation, business with Russia has been put on hold,” said Automobili Lamborghini in a short press release.
As for Ferrari, they’re suspending the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice, while also pledging to donate one million Euros ($1.1 million) to support Ukrainians in need.
“Ferrari stands alongside everyone in Ukraine affected by this ongoing humanitarian crisis,” stated company CEO, Benedetto Vigna. “While we hope for a rapid return to dialogue and a peaceful solution, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of everyone affected. Our thoughts and support go out to them. We are playing our small part alongside the institutions that are bringing immediate relief to this situation.”