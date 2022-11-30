Lamborghini Aventador PHEV Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Tips

The Aventador had a great run. Lamborghini’s best-selling flagship sold 11,465 units during its 11-year production timeframe, which means 1,042 and change on average per calendar year. Come 2023, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese will unveil the Aventador’s yet-unnamed successor.
Spied near the factory where it will be manufactured, the prototype in the video below is rocking no fewer than six exhaust tips. Varryx, the gentleman who filmed this particular specimen, says the lower tips are fake, leaving the upper four tips as the real units. Those aren’t final, though. Our very own carparazzi spied a different prototype only recently with two hexagonal exhaust tips flanked by Y-motif LED taillights.
From the way it shifts up through the gears, the Aventador’s heir apparent sports a dual-clutch transmission rather than a semi-automatic unit. Lamborghini dubs the automated manual in the Aventador the ISR, with said acronym standing for independent shifting rod.
The single-clutch box is considered the most unfortunate engineering decision taken by the Raging Bull for its V12-engined masterpiece, but on the other hand, dual-clutch technology left much to be desired back then. It should also be mentioned that Lamborghini commissioned Graziano with the development of the seven-speed tranny in the wake of the financial crisis that forced General Motors to kill off a few brands, with the budget for said tranny believed to have left much to be desired. If Volkswagen-owned Lamborghini could have spent a bit more, maybe the Aventador would've received the dual-clutch transmission it always deserved.
Gifted with a McLaren 765LT-like rear air brake that creates more downforce under braking, the what’s-it-called supercar is certain to venture into hypercar territory due to the high-voltage stickers on the driver-side rear fender and engine lid. Hearsay in the rumor mill suggests a plug-in hybrid setup, which appears to be the right course of action for Lamborghini considering the three-motor setup of the SF90.
Codenamed Tipo F173, the Prancing Horse combines a twin-turbocharged V8 with two electric motors up front and a Formula 1-inspired MGU-K. The front motors are tasked with reversing as the Magna-supplied transmission doesn’t have a reverse gear. On full song, the SF90 Stradale and Spider both develop 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm).
Lamborghini has confirmed a brand-new V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety for the yet-to-be-named hypercar. If the Italian automaker took inspiration from Ferrari’s electrified front axle, which it certainly did based on a particular set of spy photos, then you can expect close to 1,000 horsepower from it. As for torque, it’s likely that Lamborghini will surpass the Maranello-built rival. The Aventador-based Sian, which is a mild hybrid, belts out 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) from its engine alone.
