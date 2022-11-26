You Can Land a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan by Helping Kids and Pets

Ever thought about owning a Lamborghini Huracan? Well, here’s your chance to get one. Granted, it is a used unit. The supercar is a 2016 model year example. But you don’t have to haggle for it or pay a lot – you could win it! Here’s what you need to know.
This particular 2016 Lamborghini Huracan with the vehicle identification number (VIN) ZHWEC1ZF2GLA03723 is well-known among those passionate about cars and social media. It has been spotted on Instagram or YouTube quite often in the last couple of years. Even though it has a gray paint job, the V10-powered monster was wrapped in different colors throughout the years.
Now, it could be yours. All you have to do is buy a t-shirt and some stickers for LEI 120 ($25.3 /€24.3). The cool thing is that you don’t help someone make a lot of money from selling merchandise. All the proceedings (except for expenses) are sent to two charities – one that helps children’s hospitals in Romania to buy all the necessary equipment for all kinds of complicated treatments and one that makes sure pets receive necessary care, regardless of ownership.
According to the contest’s rules, anyone that is 18 years of age or older from anywhere in the world can participate in the raffle by purchasing the “Charity by Zed” package. The sweepstakes started on November 11, 2022. It will end on February 14, 2023.
Zed Sly is a YouTuber and an influencer. He also owns Z-Performance Wheels.
As sometimes is with these charitable raffles, each purchase of a package constitutes an entry into the draw. So, more paid orders, more chances to win the Huracan. Signing up for their dedicated newsletter also brings a 15% discount, so you should check that option as well if paying less is preferable.
Lastly, the company will pay any income tax that applies to the prize. But once the vehicle is transferred to the owner, they will have to make sure everything’s paid for the Huracan to be road legal. But if the winner does not want the Lamborghini, the organizer will replace the supercar with a cash prize of €100,000 ($104,145) on request.
Now, it could be yours. All you have to do is buy a t-shirt and some stickers for LEI 120 ($25.3 /€24.3). The cool thing is that you don’t help someone make a lot of money from selling merchandise. All the proceedings (except for expenses) are sent to two charities – one that helps children’s hospitals in Romania to buy all the necessary equipment for all kinds of complicated treatments and one that makes sure pets receive necessary care, regardless of ownership.
According to the contest’s rules, anyone that is 18 years of age or older from anywhere in the world can participate in the raffle by purchasing the “Charity by Zed” package. The sweepstakes started on November 11, 2022. It will end on February 14, 2023.
Zed Sly is a YouTuber and an influencer. He also owns Z-Performance Wheels.
As sometimes is with these charitable raffles, each purchase of a package constitutes an entry into the draw. So, more paid orders, more chances to win the Huracan. Signing up for their dedicated newsletter also brings a 15% discount, so you should check that option as well if paying less is preferable.
Lastly, the company will pay any income tax that applies to the prize. But once the vehicle is transferred to the owner, they will have to make sure everything’s paid for the Huracan to be road legal. But if the winner does not want the Lamborghini, the organizer will replace the supercar with a cash prize of €100,000 ($104,145) on request.