Wunderlich Ensures Your BMW Motorcycle Has Ample Lighting With the New Microflooter LEDs

When it comes to adventure riding, it never hurts to have some extra lights, especially if you plan on riding after dark. Moreover, they help you become more visible when riding in traffic. You’ll find lots of manufacturers for this type of accessory. If you own a premium, top-of-the-line vehicle such as the BMW R 1250 GS, you’ll probably want a qualitative product to match the ride. Here are the new Wunderlich Microflooter 3.0 LED auxiliary lights.

6 photos