Wunderlich Ensures Your BMW Motorcycle Has Ample Lighting With the New Microflooter LEDs

When it comes to adventure riding, it never hurts to have some extra lights, especially if you plan on riding after dark. Moreover, they help you become more visible when riding in traffic. You’ll find lots of manufacturers for this type of accessory. If you own a premium, top-of-the-line vehicle such as the BMW R 1250 GS, you’ll probably want a qualitative product to match the ride. Here are the new Wunderlich Microflooter 3.0 LED auxiliary lights.
For more than 35 years, Wunderlich has been developing accessories tailored for Bavarian machines, as suggested by their mission, “Complete your BMW.” Over 3,800 items are available for current and older model series. Now, the company has released the third generation of Microflooter aux lights for the BMW R 1250 GS.
The maker claims the new lights can provide four times the luminous flux of conventional auxiliary headlights. They feature a twin LED bulb construction with a total capacity of 8,000 lumens. This design also allows for redundancy in case one of the bulbs fails. They are housed in black anodized aluminum, and the brackets are made from black powder-coated stainless steel.
Installation is straightforward; the lights use a Plug & Play harness. Wunderlich estimates 100,000 hours (about 4,000 days) of service life, and you’ll also get a five-year warranty with the product.
Here’s what makes these lights an ideal companion for adventure riding – they’re equipped with fold-down protective grids that shield them from rocks and boast an IPX7 degree of protection. Moreover, they have a compact design, and although they’re very bright, they don’t use that much energy.
One of the best parts about these lights is that their color perfectly matches the GS’ stock headlights, providing an enlarged field of vision at night. These aux lights also make the bike’s front silhouette and overall appearance seem larger.
You can find more information about the Wunderlich Microflooter 3.0 lights on the company’s official website. They’re currently listed for €500 ($520) and will become available starting at the end of this month.
The maker claims the new lights can provide four times the luminous flux of conventional auxiliary headlights. They feature a twin LED bulb construction with a total capacity of 8,000 lumens. This design also allows for redundancy in case one of the bulbs fails. They are housed in black anodized aluminum, and the brackets are made from black powder-coated stainless steel.
Installation is straightforward; the lights use a Plug & Play harness. Wunderlich estimates 100,000 hours (about 4,000 days) of service life, and you’ll also get a five-year warranty with the product.
Here’s what makes these lights an ideal companion for adventure riding – they’re equipped with fold-down protective grids that shield them from rocks and boast an IPX7 degree of protection. Moreover, they have a compact design, and although they’re very bright, they don’t use that much energy.
One of the best parts about these lights is that their color perfectly matches the GS’ stock headlights, providing an enlarged field of vision at night. These aux lights also make the bike’s front silhouette and overall appearance seem larger.
You can find more information about the Wunderlich Microflooter 3.0 lights on the company’s official website. They’re currently listed for €500 ($520) and will become available starting at the end of this month.