Lamborghini's V10 Engine Sings Masterfully, Here's a Matching Playlist

As one of the last manufacturers that insist on having a good exhaust note for their cars, Lamborghini continued to push on despite harsh regulations in some markets. Rumors say that the German-owned Italian supercar maker voluntarily chose to start paying fines a couple of years ago instead of destroying their vehicle’s great exhaust soundtrack.
But things will have to change at some point. In places like the EU, noise and pollution rules will gradually take out all the fun from supercars sporting loud, potent engines like Lamborghini’s V10. But until the electrification and intense regulations will ruin this sector of the car market, we can enjoy the best things that are available right now. One of these cool, fun, and expensive items is the Huracan Tecnica.
Joining the world with 631 hp (640 ps), 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, rear-wheel steering, an impressive weight of 3,040 lb (1,379 kg), a tailored suspension setup, and a great driving stability system, the two-door monster embodies the best traits seen on the STO and EVO models.
Lamborghini wanted to make sure its customers have the perfect playlist to go along with their cars, so they put together a couple of songs that have the potential to enhance the driving experience.
“Music can fit your favorite sounds! Now it’s time to turn up the volume and feel the maximum power and emotion, with the playlist that matches the roar of Lamborghini V10 Engines,” says the automaker in the description that accompanies the song selection on Spotify. The music was curated by Alex Trecarichi and the marque's sound engineer Mario Mautone.
To prove that they’re not entirely biased about their cars’ soundtracks, Lamborghini tapped famous Scottish singer Amy Macdonald. She experienced a Huracan Tecnica finished in Verde Selvans (an intense shade of green) and reached a simple conclusion – the supercar will match the driver’s thirst for adventure by providing an increased level of excitement every time the accelerator pedal is being gradually pushed to the floor.
Lastly, Macdonald said the sound of the Huracan made her feel powerful and underlined that “here is a clear similarity between driving while enjoying the music and being on stage giving my all with my voice.”
