Bentley Mid-Engine Supercar Imagined, What Would You Name It?

Both Bentley and Lamborghini operate under the Volkswagen Group’s close watch, and even though they could exchange technology, that won’t happen, as it could spell the end of both brands, subsequent to a significant money loss due to cannibalization.
With that off our chest, we can dare to say that the crew from Crewe will never build a full-blown supercar. Nonetheless, sportier models with the obvious emphasis on comfort, and electric/electrified powertrains, are probably something a fortune teller might see in the company’s future.
Thus, what we have here, in the image gallery above, are pure CGI assumptions of what would happen if Bentley and Lamborghini started holding hands, and it would need a proper name, perhaps after the famous corner of a renowned racetrack. The base model used for the renderings appears to be the Huracan, which has received a virtual makeover to make it look more British. Other images build on the Continental GT, on the other hand.
It has a face that is similar to those of Bentley’s modern-day vehicles, with double headlamps flanking the rectangular grille. Out back, it kind of looks like a McLaren in certain illustrations, whereas in others, it is the typical rear fascia of the grand tourer, albeit with a few modifications. All the hypothetical proposal shared in the image gallery above have softer lines running across their length compared to what Lamborghini is currently doing.
A naturally aspirated V10 would obviously be the firepower of choice for a blue-blooded Bentley based on the Huracan, and it would have all-wheel drive for a weather-proof experience. Those that retain the Continental GT’s construction would make use of the brand’s V8 and/or W12 engines, both of them with twin turbocharging, and PDK gearboxes attached to them to further blur the line between Bentleys and Porsches.
