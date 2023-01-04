Stunning BMW R100/6 Classic Is a Custom R90/6 Equipped With Oodles of Modern Tech

It may actually look stock to an untrained eye, because the quality of fit and finish is top-notch!
Established by Tony Prust just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee around 2008, Analog Motorcycles is a workshop whose builds we can never grow tired of admiring. Tony and his team aren’t the sort of people who would ever shy away from trying out new things, and no two projects found in their portfolio are alike. In the following paragraphs, we’ll be taking a look at what Analog calls the R100/6 Classic.
This custom masterpiece had once been an ordinary 1976 variant of BMW Motorrad’s R90/6 lineup, but it's considerably more alluring on both a mechanical and cosmetic level after receiving the Analog treatment. With the donor dismantled, they sent its boxer-twin powerhouse to Motoworks Chicago for a complete overhaul, subsequently installing a Siebenrock kit that bumps displacement to 1,000cc.
Furthermore, the engine inhales through higher-spec Mikuni carburetors topped with K&N air filtration technology, and a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition system replaces its original unit. One may also find a deeper oil pan and a lightened flywheel, along with revised exhaust pipework ending in twin reverse megaphone silencers from Cone Engineering.
Moving on to the chassis mods, the motorcycle’s rear-end geometry is now comprised of a bolt-on subframe from Analog’s very own aftermarket catalog. This item rests on premium Ohlins shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs. Up north, suspension is handled by the repurposed forks of a later BMW, which feature Race Tech valve emulators and enable the fitment of dual brake rotors.
The said discs have been sourced from EBC’s inventory, and both wheels were powder-coated, then blessed with Buchanan’s spokes. Machined details adorn the Beemer’s wheel hub out back, while a braced swingarm provides extra rigidity. Electrical upgrades come in the forms of an EarthX lithium battery, fresh wiring, and a Motogadget m-Unit control module that runs the entire show.
In the bodywork department, Analog installed a custom rear fender made from scratch, which supports a round taillight and a new license plate bracket. Atop the bike’s subframe lies a unique saddle upholstered by Tony’s go-to leather expert Dane Utech, and there’s a bespoke battery tray sitting underneath.
The standard fuel tank and front fender have been retained, but they were both heavily reworked to suit the desired aesthetic. Glancing up at the R100/6 Classic’s cockpit area, we see a Renthal handlebar sporting Magura’s top-shelf HC1 brake master cylinder, as well as several Motogadget goodies. These include m-Blaze turn signals, underslung bar-end mirrors, and discreet switchgear.
Lastly, the chosen color scheme couldn’t possibly be more suitable for a vintage BMW, consisting of a black base and white pinstripes like the factory finish often employed by Motorrad back in the day. The project was concluded toward the end of 2019, but there’s no word on how much the shop’s client, Colin, was charged for this mesmerizing transformation.
