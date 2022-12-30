Testy Lamborghini Aventador Belongs in a Videogame, Is as Real as Its Attitude

More on this:

1 Jeep Wrangler Graduates Liberty Walk Tuning School, Looks Ready for the End of Days

2 Lamborghini Aventador PHEV Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Tips

3 Final Lamborghini Aventador Gets Delivered to Its Owner, Bring Out the Tissues!

4 Chevy Corvette C8 Gets a Few Steroid Shots From Liberty Walk

5 Liberty Walk Kicks the Exoticness Out of the Ferrari F355 With Their Typical Body Kit