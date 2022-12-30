Testy Lamborghini Aventador Belongs in a Videogame, Is as Real as Its Attitude

In Liberty Walk’s hands, this Lamborghini Aventador has gone from tranquil – if we can call it that – to terrifying real quick. And it’s all about the looks, as it seems ready to become the talk of the town.
In this instance, it will become the talk of the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, as it will be exhibited at the event running between January 13 and 15, in Japan’s capital city, joined by other modified exotics signed by the same tuner, including one bad-to-the-bone Ferrari F355.
Shared on social media right before the Winter Holidays by Liberty Walk’s founder, this Lamborghini Aventador is peeved. That is due to the wild body kit attached to it by the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, which kind of follows their usual recipe, albeit with a few changes, and manages to stay behind the OTT line.
At the front, it has several add-ons, including the new chin spoiler with blades going to the sides. The front hood has a vented design, and more vents can be seen on the front quarter panels. Fender flares are part of the redesign, though with no bolt-on styling this time, and the side skirts have become fatter in their hands. That big rear wing also came from the aftermarket world, and so did the diffuser that is only partially visible in these pictures.
Finished in a minty shade, it is contrasted by a few black accents all around, including those on the hood, roof, pillars, and at the rear. Special decals further bedeck that sharp-looking body, and the car has new five-spoke wheels, with Liberty Walk branding, wide lips, and special center caps. These were wrapped in Toyo tires, with white branding, and they should be stickier than the stock offering, in theory at least, thus allowing the Lambo exotic to tackle corners much faster, especially with the lowered suspension that is likely adjustable, otherwise clearing leaves would be too big a deal.
An opened door would have provided a glimpse of the cockpit, but unfortunately, the tuner wasn’t willing to reveal it. This could mean one of two things: either they did nothing to it whatsoever, or they are keeping it a secret until the official unveiling at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Also, you might be wondering about the powertrain, and in that case, we will remind you that Liberty Walk isn’t usually known for bringing out the beast within their projects in this department. As a result, chances are that this one still has the stock output and torque produced by that fire-breathing monster of an engine mounted in the middle, right behind the seats. We’re talking about the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, in case you forgot.
