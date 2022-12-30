autoevolution
 
The Mohican Camper
2022 has been a wild year for most of us. However, the RV industry has been busy too, and so we've decided to compile a short list of the most affordable campers we discovered this year. Oh, and so we're on the same page; these babies all fall under $10,000. Just a little something-something to get you into the outdoor lifestyle.

5 Best Budget-Friendly Campers for Outdoor Adventurers in 2022 (Under $10,000)

Campers are amazing at helping us get in touch with the natural world outside our cities. But most folks don't want to spend an arm and a leg just to own a mobile bedroom and kitchen, so, to kick off this list of the top five campers under $10K, our journey begins in Istanbul, Turkey.
The Mohican
First on our list of affordable rolling bedrooms is a camper that hails from Istanbul, Turkey. Yes, on the other side of the world. Why show off a camper from a nation not really known for its RV prowess? Simply because this one is that good! And if that's not enough, if you make it out to the manufacturer's grounds, you can grab one of these buggers for as little as $7,900 (€7,400 at current exchange rates). The catch is that you'll have to travel halfway across the world.

But, if you do, you'll be getting your hands on a lightweight and durable camper built in a fashion similar to common teardrops. Overall, 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of a dry camper is all you'll be lugging around due to that mono-block fiberglass body, but as light as it may be, the Mohican can be loaded to the brim with countless features to take your adventures one step further.

The top can support a rooftop tent, expanding available accommodations for up to four guests, equipped with a bathroom/shower kit, and yes, solar power too. Couple all that and then some with a teardrop camper interior and galley setup, and what do you have? One of the most "disruptive" machines of the year, and luckily for you, you just have to go to Turkey to grab one.
The Rouser
Whenever we start talking about campers that fall under $10K, you should keep in mind that you won't be receiving the most lavish habitat, and for that much cash, the Rouser camper is the very definition of a box on wheels. However, as barren as it may appear, this affordable camper comes across as a solid base for mobile adventures. Just how cheap is this bugger? According to the Florida-based manufacturer, you'll only need to dish out $8,620 (€8,100) to get your hands on this rolling bedroom.

Now, the Rouser starts off with a steel chassis upon which aluminum and fiberglass dance together to shape a very square habitat. How square? I mean, lacking all aerodynamic properties whatsoever. But what the Rouser lacks in airflow it makes up with a dry weight of 840 pounds (382 kilograms). One crazy aspect about this bugger is that it's built with a Dexter axle rated up to 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms), so you can really load this thing up.

If you do happen to find this machine suitable for your lifestyle, you need to know that, as standard, there's not much inside. There's no galley, no bathroom, no entertainment center, and by the looks of it, all you get is an AC unit and a power outlet. At least there's plenty of room to bring those things with you. Heck, why not throw them onto a roof rack? Whatever your glamping ideas, this box with wheels is one solution to get out there now!
The Small Fry
This next one goes a step further than the Rouser, as far as redefining what a bedroom on wheels really means, the Small Fry from PeeWee Campers and Trailers. Why is this bugger worthy of this low-budget list? Well, for starters, all you need to get your hands on this one is $6,900 (€6,500). No more, no less.

According to PeeWee, this bugger is considered a teardrop camper, and while it lacks a galley or other amenities typically found in a teardrop, the Small Fry is so light that it can even be hitched up behind a motorcycle, all 350 pounds (159 kilograms) of it. Other than that, there isn't much to this bed on wheels.

Overall, the shell is built upon a steel chassis, like most campers on the market, and more steel for the habitat frame. On top of that, aluminum sheets are layered on top, and voila. Throw a vent on top, a bed inside, and off you go owning one of the cheapest available options for getting into the wild.
The 58 Heald
This next machine takes a slightly different approach to the whole outdoor lifestyle. What I mean to say is that if you and your family ever dish out $8,200 (€7,700) on a 58 Heald camper, what you'll receive is nothing more than a kit that will eventually yield a teardrop camper. Yes, you will receive this machine as separate components and a long list of instructions that you and your loved ones can bond over.

Once you're done completing the steps necessary to get glamping, what you'll be looking at will also depend on just how much more cash you decide to dump into your camper. Nonetheless, as standard, these buggers still boast all the necessary spaces to bring along everything from cookware, foods and drinks, clothing, and even add an outdoor shower.

Sure, for a bit over $8,000, you'll be creating your own mobile habitat, and taking the whole thing to the next level may cost you a tad more, but even so, with up to $10K, it should be more than enough to help you access the mobile lifestyle with a loved one. If you manage a rooftop tent, bring along the kids or another couple of friends. Just remember that you'll have to put in some elbow grease to make your dream a reality.
The Tail Feather
Ok, so this next one is something else entirely. Not that a camper is something new, but because of the way a Tail Feather habitat presents itself. What I mean to say is that these Colorado-born campers start off priced as low as $5,000 (€4,700), but they're a tad more special than just a mobile habitat on wheels. They're also modular, allowing for expansion or contraction of their size based on adding or removing panels that make up the walls.

Yes, the Tail Feather campers can grow or shrink based on your needs. However, that brings with it another important aspect: the Tail Feather can be used as a mobile living space and a vehicle garage, too. As long as you have the according tie-downs and interior equipment, you can even sleep next to your motocross bike or other smaller vehicle.

Sure, cleanup is going to be a hassle after a trip where you've been romping through the mud or snowy landscapes, but once you've tidied up the place, throw in your bedroom requirements, and off you go. You may end up dishing out more than $5K, especially if you have larger vehicles, but to get out there today, tomorrow, or next glamping season, this is a solid low-budget solution we've discovered this year.
Conclusion
If you've been searching for a budget-friendly option to help you get out there and explore nature, right now you can't do much better than these five campers. Having said that, they are not the only options out there. Actually, if you can think of any other camper models that could fall under this category, don't be shy and leave us a comment.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

